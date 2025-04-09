What It's Like To ... Be A Travel Creator from The Gambia

The travel vlogging industry in West Africa is a well-explored field teeming with creators across the region. Some creators combine tech and general interest in their travel content. Others use food as a guide through their travels. And many more are simply lifestyle travel vloggers, offering an edit of the places they visit, focusing on tasteful, luxury-first destinations. Usually, these vloggers are from some of the more popular parts of West Africa: Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal. Digital creators outside these countries tend to have limited visibility for various reasons, from small creative communities to other infrastructural issues. Ibrahim Gano, a travel vlogger and versatile creative from The Gambia, is redefining what it means to be a digital creator by sharing a unique Gambian perspective.

Gano's journey into travel vlogging was borne out of curiosity and an unexpected diversion. Driven by a need to uncover what makes successful people successful, Gano went on a journey to speak with them in person but found himself led towards the study of everyday life across Africa. In his videos, which average 50,000 views from 102,000 subscribers, Gano has traveled to Nigeria, where he learned about the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, and spent time in Mauritania, where he explored the unique cultural differences. He has tried to survive on a tight budget in Senegal, where his experience highlighted the growing wealth disparity and the country's rich culture. What makes Gano's videos interesting is that they subvert the notions of travel vlogging. His vlogs are not glossy or escapist. He doesn't go on safaris or lounge at expensive hotels. He eats at the local food stores and sleeps at affordable spaces where the locals themselves live. Not in a poverty-porn format, but with a moving curiosity and a willingness to connect to other people's humanness, all while infusing his perspective as a Gambian.

Ibrahim Gano's videos engage with the humaneness of the places he travels to. Photo by Ibrahim Gano

Below, Gano talks, in edited excerpts, about what it's like to be one of The Gambia's few prominent digital creators, his creative process, the promise in the Gambian creative scene, and his vision for the future.

Ibrahim Gano: Before I started creating content, I had always been interested in business and how people make money. So, when I started YouTube, I was simply researching entrepreneurs and making videos about them. After a while, I decided to take it further by interviewing some of these entrepreneurs directly to learn more about their stories. Because there's only so much you can know with research alone. But if you hear from the horse's mouth, you will likely get good information; that way, you can inspire others. Another motivation for me was that back then, when you searched for entrepreneurs on YouTube, all you'd see were business people from Europe or America. Still, people needed to see entrepreneurs from our part of the continent, especially from The Gambia. That way, they are inspired by people with whom they share the same stories and circumstances. If you hear their stories and how they make it, it's easier to be inspired than by someone in the United States.

What makes Gano's videos interesting is that they subvert the notions of travel vlogging. His videos are not glossy or escapist. Photo by Ibrahim Gano

I did that in my country for a while before things started to feel repetitive. So, I decided to travel outside The Gambia and connect with other entrepreneurs. During these travels, I found myself drawn to travel stories. There is always something new to discover while traveling. In business videos, the stories may vary, but the lessons often remain the same. However, when you travel, you never know what to expect. As someone who enjoys adventure, I find the unpredictability of travel to be truly exciting. I like to think of myself as a traveler learning about a continent I want to change one day and less of a content creator. The purpose is not just to create content but to go and learn and experience my continent and then share some of the things I've learned. I usually travel as an everyday person (without the typical luxuries of travel vlogging) because that's not how I live in my daily life. Even when I'm with my friends, I don't gravitate toward fancy places. Even if I had the money, I find myself drawn to the mundane aspects of life, which I show in my videos. People often believe traveling requires a lot of money, but you can easily explore on a budget. You can experience different places and cultures just by living the same way you do in your own country. You can travel to experience people's everyday lives in other parts of the continent, and it is beautiful to see. That's where all the real stories are. Regarding the creative scene in Gambia, it is a small market. You hardly hear about us anywhere, considering our population is only three million, while Lagos alone has 20 million people. However, the creative scene is beginning to grow. We now have young creatives emerging who are making short films and engaging in photography. As I travel around West Africa, particularly in countries like Ghana and Nigeria, I realize we still have a long way to go. Nevertheless, from Gambia's standpoint, we are doing impressively well, especially with the nascent film industry that is starting to develop. My creative process takes time. Each video takes me a month to complete because I'm a perfectionist. I like to tell good stories and continuously improve my work. The experience of starting with a blank slate, carefully crafting something until it's finished, and then sharing it with others who appreciate it brings me a sense of fulfillment.

"I like to tell good stories and make every video better," Gano says. Photo by Ibrahim Gano