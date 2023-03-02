Trevor Noah is Working on a Novel
Following his exit from 'Daily Show,' Trevor Noah has landed a book deal that is slated to be released in the fall.
South African native and former host of The Daily ShowTrevor Noah, is slated to release a book this fall.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book’s publisher, One World is describing the book, which will be a novel, as a “gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance and the secret to solidarity.” Although reports state that the book does not have a title yet, it is slated to be released this fall, and will bear a similar themes to stories like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and The Little Prince.
This isn’t Noah’s first time working on a book. In 2016, his book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood became a New York Times Best Seller. The autobiographical comedy book candidly chronicled Noah’s story about growing up in South Africa as a mixed-race child, and the complexities that came with that.
Following his exit from The Daily Show, Noah has stayed busy. His most recent gig was hosting the 65th Annual Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.
When he left The Daily Show, Noah shared a heartwarming farewell message to his fans.
"I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah said at the time. "I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill the audience... And I look at this now and I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that's ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate it. "Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips. Everyone who's ever had an opinion."
Noah shared with fans that he was ready to turn a new page with his career. Whether for reasons of evolving as a creative professional, or trying his hands on new ventures, one thing is for sure: Noah has become adept at crafting his narrative, and plotting out a trajectory that works for him.
