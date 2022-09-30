"My Time is Up:" Trevor Noah Talks About Leaving 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years
The South African comedian announced that he would be leaving the Comedy Central series after his seven-year tenure.
Trevor Noah announced that he will be leaving The Daily Show after seven years.
In his statement Noah described his experience hosting the show as "absolutely amazing."
“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.”
Following the departure of Jon Stewart from the show in 2015, the South African comedian became the show's host, and has since interviewed the likes of Barack Obama, Burna Boy, Davido and a host of other notable public figures. The 38-year-old has also used his platform to elevate African artistry and elevate the African experience. Noah alluded to the idea that his decision to leave the show was inspired partly by his interest in returning to stand up comedy and exploring his skillset that way. Noah also thanked his viewers for giving him an opportunity when he first came on the American scene as a comedian who very few knew about.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” said Noah.
Noah also referred to the show as "one of the greatest joys" of his life, and has credited the show for helping him hone his creative muscle.
“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”
Although he did not make any comments about his last day on the show, or exactly when he would exit, he did humorously say that he would not abruptly leave without prior warning.
“Don’t worry, I’m not disappearing,” said Noah. “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”
- Trevor Noah's Book Just Won the Thurber Prize for American Humor ... ›
- Burna Boy Chats To Trevor Noah Ahead Of MSG Headlining Show ... ›
- 'Homegoing' Author Yaa Gyasi Chats with Trevor Noah on the ... ›