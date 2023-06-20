Comedian Trevor Noah, known for his Emmy Award-winning work on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," has inked a deal with Spotify to host a weekly podcast series, according to Variety.

The yet-to-be-titled show will feature Noah conducting in-depth interviews with influential individuals, offering his unique perspective on global issues and captivating subjects, as described by Spotify. The podcast will showcase Noah's trademark humour and sharp wit.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the venture, Noah stated, "I've always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do. I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I've always created — and a lot more of what I haven't created before."

The podcast is slated for release later this year, and Noah playfully said in a statement that it will "probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced, so you definitely want to join us for every episode."

Although the podcast will be a "Spotify original," it will be available on multiple platforms and not exclusive to the streaming service. In contrast, Spotify has secured exclusive distribution rights for shows by several prominent podcasters, including Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, Emma Chamberlain, and Dax Shepard.

Noah highlighted the advantages of podcasting over television, citing the opportunity for long-form content that isn't constrained by TV time blocks dictated by ads. He emphasized the freedom podcasting affords him, enabling him to create episodes from anywhere in the world.

During the Spotify Beach daytime lineup at the Cannes Lions conference, comedian Trevor Noah and Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek engaged in a conversation where Noah revealed the upcoming launch of his podcast on the Spotify platform. The announcement highlighted the discussion on how creators, like Noah, can leverage new technologies and diverse mediums to establish meaningful connections with their audiences.

Streaming platform Spotify, which entered the podcasting arena in 2019, boasts a collection of over 5 million podcast titles and an audience of over 100 million podcast listeners, according to the company. In 2022 alone, Spotify had a staggering 165 original and licensed shows that claimed the top spot on the Spotify charts across 99 markets worldwide.

Spotify Vice President Julie McNamara expressed excitement about collaborating with Noah on a podcast that combines his humour, insightful commentary, and exceptional interview skills on a global scale.

This announcement follows shortly after the conclusion of the multi-year partnership between Archewell Audio, the company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Spotify.