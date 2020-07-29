Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations For 72nd Emmys
The 2020 Emmy nominations are in and Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba are repping Africa hard.
The exciting 72nd Emmy Awards nominations have been released and Insecure has scored once again with multiple nominations. The breakthrough show has been nominated for "Best Comedy" while Issa Rae has received a nomination for "Best Actress in a Comedy" and Yvonne Orji, "Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy". Uzo Aduba bags the nomination for "Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Movie or Series", for her radical political role in Mrs America. Additionally, South Africa's Trevor Noah and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah have also bagged a whopping six nominations in the "Variety Talk Series", "Writing for a Variety Series", "Directing for a Variety Series", "Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special", "Picture Editing for Variety Programming", and "Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series" categories.
Insecure's strength is that it deliberately focuses on the intimacies between friends and the difficulties of relationships through the lens of Black, educated and funny women––a rarity in Hollywood. Since it hit the screens, the show has resonated not only with African-Americans but Africans in the diaspora.
Orji's show Momma I Made It has her followers glued to the screen as she boldly and comically documents going back to her roots in Nigeria showing the nuances of Africa. Fellow Nigerian Aduba's role in Mrs America is of the Black feminist who ran for political office in the 1970s and was seemingly erased from the history pages. Aduba remarks that filling in the "blindspots" of history motivated her stellar performance. Aduba's first Emmy win was for her quirky breakout role as "Crazy Eyes" in Orange is the New Black. Breaking into the industry was admittedly difficult for Aduba as she refused to alter both her face and name to get more roles.
Though all actresses have been nominated and won Emmys before, the representation of multidimensional Black women is a quality that is still lacking in Hollywood television productions, the 2020 Emmy nominations clear evidence of that. Variety states, "The Emmys need shows like "Insecure" on the ballot in order to recognize what's best on television, but "Insecure" didn't need the Emmys to be great."
This year's Emmys will take place on September 20th, with popular late-night television host, Jimmy Kimmel, set to host the live ceremony.
Read the rest of the Emmy nominations below:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffery Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Biedel, The Handmaid's Tale
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth, "Disclosure: The Movie: The Musical"
Bob's Burger's, "Pig Trouble in Little Tina"
BoJack Horseman, "The View From Halfway Down"
Rick and Morty, "The Vat of Acid Episode"
The Simpsons, "Thanksgiving of Horror"
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Forky Asks a Question, "What is Love?"
Robot Chicken, "Santa's Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special"
Steven Universe Future, "Fragments"
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown -- Martin Phipps
Euphoria -- Labrinth
The Mandalorian -- Ludwig Göransson
Ozark -- Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
Succession -- Nicholas Britell
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood -- Nathan Barr
Little Fires Everywhere -- Mark Isham, Isabella Summers
Mrs. America -- Kris Bowers
Unorthodox -- Antonio Gambale
Watchmen -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Becoming -- Kamasi Washington
Home -- Amanda Jones
McMillion$ -- Pinar Toprak, Alex Kovacs
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness -- Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox
Why We Hate -- Lara Karpman
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
The Black Godfather, "Letter to My Godfather" -- Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo
Euphoria, "All For Us"' -- Labrinth
Late Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit, Bob" -- David Dabbon, Joanna Rothkopf, Jill Twiss, Seena Vail
Little Fires Everywhere, "Build it Up -- Ingrid Michaelson
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "One Less Angel" -- Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore
This is Us, "Memorized" -- Siddhartha Khosla, Taylor Goldsmith
Watchmen, "The Way It Used To Be" -- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Outstanding Music Direction
The Kennedy Center Honors -- Rickey Minor
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince -- Sheila E, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis
The Oscars -- Ricky Minor
Saturday Night Live -- Lenny Pickett, Eli Brueggemann, Leon Pendarvis
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira -- Adam Wayne Blackstone
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Carnival Row, Nathan Barr
Defending Jacob, Ólafur Arnalds
Hollywood, Nathan Barr
Unorthodox, Antonio Gambale
Why We Hate, Laura Karpman
Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The RZA
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11, Eric Milano
Beastie Boys Story, Martyn Zub, Paul Aulicino, Pernell Salinas
Cheer, Logan Byers, Kaleb Klinger, Sean Grey
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, Jonathan Greber
McMillion$, Ben Freer, Jordan Meltzer, Jody McVeigh-Schultz
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Ian Cymore, Rachel Wardell, Steve Griffen
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Star Trek: Picard
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: 1984
Devs
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Hollywood
Watchmen
Outstanding Music Supervision
Euphoria, Jen Malone, Adam Leber
Insecure, Kier Lehman
Killing Eve, Catherine Grieves, David Holmes
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino
Stranger Things, Nora Felder
Watchmen, Liza Richardson
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian
Modern Family
The Ranch
Schitt's Creek
Space Force
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Apollo 11
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
RuPaul's Drag Race
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way
Love is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
The Oscars
Savage X Fenty Show
So You Think You Can Dance
So You Think You Can Dance
World of Dance
Big Mouth, "How to Have an Orgasm" -- Maya Rudolph
Central Park, Episode One -- Leslie Odom Jr.
Crank Yankers, "Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin" -- Wanda Sykes
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption" -- Taika Waititi
The Simpsons, "Better Off Ned" -- Nancy Cartwright
The Simpsons, "Frinkcoin" -- Hank Azaria
