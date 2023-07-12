Trevor Noah Nominated for Emmy Award After Departing "The Daily Show"

The nominations for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday. Trevor Noah, the former host of The Daily Show, received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Talk Series category despite his departure from the late-night talk show. Noah will compete against long-standing talk show contenders such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!,Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and The Problem With Jon Stewart.

In addition to the Outstanding Talk Series nomination, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah also earned Emmy nods for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. Furthermore, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, a Netflix special, secured its own nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category.

Noah's tenure as host of The Daily Show began on September 28, 2015, with Kevin Hart as his first guest. By 2018, the Comedy Central show had become a mainstay in the Outstanding Talk Series Emmy race. After making the surprising decision to step down as host, Noah aims to make a remarkable exit at the upcoming Emmys. Since his departure from the Comedy Central staple, Noah has embarked on a global stand-up tour and has made a significant impact in the publishing world. Additionally, he hosted the Grammy Awards for the third time, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

Among the nominees, Succession emerged as the frontrunner, receiving an impressive 27 Emmy nominations. It was closely followed by The Last of Us with 24 nominations, The White Lotus with 23 nominations, and Ted Lasso with 21 nominations.

