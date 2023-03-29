Trevor Noah To Host Prime Video's First South African Show
Trevor Noah is teaming up with Prime Video to Release the a new South African Show Called ‘LOL: Last One Laughing.'
Trevor Noah is taking his comedic chops to Prime Video with LOL: Last One Laughing, a six-episode stand-up comedy competition series that will be released in 2024.
Noah will be hosting the show, which will feature 10 South African comedians competing to see who can keep a straight face the longest while also trying to make their opponent laugh. The comedians will be given a list of challenges and scenarios in which they must maintain a stoic expression. Each episode will end with the "Last One Laughing" taking home a cash prize of 1 million Rand. LOL: Last One Laughing will be Prime Video’s first South African Original. And with Noah’s sharp wit and comedic acumen at the helm, it will be interesting to see LOL: Last One Laughing come to life in South Africa.
In a statement released to Variety, Noah said:
“I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, LOL: Last One Laughing, and to have a chance to connect with my home audience... I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities.”
Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals at Amazon also spoke highly of the upcoming show.“Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause,” Mitchell said. “Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”
- Trevor Noah is Working on a Novel ›
- Meet The Ugandan Comic Behind Trevor Noah’s 'Daily Show' Success ›
- Trevor Noah Wins Prestigious Erasmus Prize ›