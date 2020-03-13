Davido Postpones 'A Good Time' Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Davido has postponed the rest of his tour in North America due to the health concerns surrounding the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
Davido has recently announced that he'll be postponing the rest of his A Good Time tour in North America due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
He believes the decision to postpone the tour is in the best interest of his fans as it pertains to their individual and collective health.
Taking to social media yesterday, Davido wrote, "I'm saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!"
The postponement comes on the eve of his scheduled performance in Denver, Colorado.
The Nigerian superstar had already performed to sold-out shows in Edmonton, Vancouver, Seattle, Los-Angeles, Las Vegas and San Fransisco and was still set to take on New York, Chicago, Miami, Toronto and several other major cities across North America and Canada.
As the coronavirus outbreak, which has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), continues to intensify globally, major events and festivals have been postponed or cancelled altogether.
The NBA's inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL), which was set to kickoff this month, was postponed due to health concerns while more recently, the NBA season itself has been suspended after a number of players have since tested positive for the coronavirus.
Additionally, Coachella organisers have also postponed the 2020 edition of the music festival, which was set to host a number of performances from African talents, to October instead.
The global number of confirmed cases has risen to 125 000 globally with at least 5000 deaths according to reports by CNN. Africa, however, has a little over 100 cases with one reported death in Egypt. You can access our updated country-by-country breakdown of coronavirus presence on the continent here. You can also read our opinion piece on the West's response to the low number of cases in Africa here.
