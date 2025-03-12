What Tyla, Burna Boy, and Other African Stars Got up to at Paris Fashion Week





As expected, Paris Fashion Week was abuzz with exciting activity, and the 2025 Fall/Winter season that just concluded yesterday was no exception. Both familiar icons and fresh faces graced the carpets of fashion shows and installations. Designers unveiled inventive outfits and performances on theatrical runways while some of the world's most prestigious and fast-rising voices in fashion served up their latest perspectives. With African stars continuing their steady global ascent, their presence at international fashion weeks has become a fixture, and this year, they truly shone — attending shows, presenting installations and even closing runway presentations. Below are some ways African stars showed out at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week 2025 Fall/Winter.

Maxhosa Africa showcases a new collection A model walks the runway during the Maxhosa Africa Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

A model walks the runway during the Maxhosa Africa Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images. South African brand Maxhosa, renowned for its knitwear and heritage-inspired pieces, presented its latest collection featuring a bold and subversive blend of heritage-inspired prints on contemporary cuts and silhouettes. Founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, Maxhosa's latest collection is a well-studied, brilliantly produced pattern that draws inspiration from Xhosa ancestry. For this collection, Maxhosa prioritizes bright colors, androgynous and playful cuts, pearl-studded two pieces with classic, deconstructed suit structures and tracksuits featuring the signature swirl design on many of Maxhosa's designs.

Asake attends Off-White, Casablanca and Marine Serre Asake and Eva Apio attend the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Monnaie on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

Asake wears Casablanca black leather jacket, outside Casablanca, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images. Always one to make a statement, Nigerian Street-pop star Asake attended three fashion shows during his week in Paris. The "Joha" singer first appeared at Casablanca's AH25 in a sleek biker ensemble — a tight-fitting leather jacket and high boots, completed with a black helmet featuring striking green streaks. For his appearance at the Off-White show, where he filmed a "Get Ready With Me" video for GQ, Asake opted for army green in a two-piece set from the brand. His outfit for this show — now under the creative direction of Sierra Leonean-born stylist and editor IB Kamara — featured a silver button-studded jacket paired with form-fitting pants looped with a silver chain, dark Off-White glasses and camouflage-painted nails. At Marine Serre, Asake arrived arm in arm with Ugandan British model Eva Apio, wearing a burnt orange leather two-piece adorned with the designer's signature crescent moon logo. Apio complemented his look in a matching short dress of the same material. Together, the two have been fielding dating rumors. At Marine Serre, Asake arrived arm in arm with Ugandan British model, wearing a burnt orange leather two-piece adorned with the designer's signature crescent moon logo. Apio complemented his look in a matching short dress of the same material. Together, the two have been fielding dating rumors.

Tyla celebrates her British Vogue cover, then makes a stop at the Chanel show South African singer Tyla arrives to attend the presentation by Chanel for the Womenswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 11, 2025. Photo by KIRAN RIDLEY/AFP via Getty Images.

Tyla (2nd R) and British-US editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour attend the presentation by Chanel for the Womenswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Grand Palais, in Paris on March 11, 2025. Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images. South African popstar Tyla made history with her February British Vogue cover. During Paris Fashion Week, she was the guest of honor at a splashy, star-studded celebration hosted by the magazine. British Vogue's Head of Editorial Content, Chioma Nnadi, attended alongside notable figures, including American rapper Ice Spice, British cultural personality Alexa Chung, and model Serena Forrest. For the occasion, Tyla wore an eye-catching deconstructed suit dress with a dramatic full tutu. During her speech, she acknowledged the significance of the moment and what appearing on Vogue's cover meant to her personally. Later in the week, Tyla secured one of fashion's most coveted positions — sitting next to Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, at the Chanel show. She stunned in a bubble gum pink Chanel suit, complemented by an exquisite diamond Chanel necklace. Black pumps and a chic new fringe bob completed her sophisticated look. Later in the week, Tyla secured one of fashion's most coveted positions — sitting next to Vogue's Editor-in-Chief,at the Chanel show. She stunned in a bubble gum pink Chanel suit, complemented by an exquisite diamond Chanel necklace. Black pumps and a chic new fringe bob completed her sophisticated look.

Burna Boy closes off the Off-White show View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) Wearing a puffy leather jacket and shorts ensemble, Nigerian Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy closed the Off-White Fall Winter show titled "State of Resistance." With his dreads plaited away from his face and dark, imposing sunglasses, Burna gave off a commanding, official persona as he walked down the bright, dome-like runway. This new side mission comes after the release of his latest single, "Update," a club-ready, braggadocious track that samples Soul II Soul's "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)."

Tems at Dior womenswear and Courrèges Tems attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images.