African Stars Seen at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Paris kicked off the 2025 fashion calendar in style as the Men's Fall/Winter shows transformed the city into a global runway from January 21-26. Setting the tone for an ambitious season – including Paris Haute Couture Jan 27-30 and upcoming Fall-Winter Fashion Weeks across Berlin, New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Unsurprisingly, the past week featured a star-studded guestlist from around the world, including the motherland. As Africans gain more prominence on the global stage through media and culture, influential figures are also making moves in the fashion world, with brands like Lagos Space Programme , fronted by Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, and 3.Paradis , founded by Cameroonian French Canadian designer Emeric Tchatchoua, paving the way at this season's showcase. Joining them were stars like Tems, Skepta, Tyla, and more, who all showed up and showed out for the continent.

Tems keeps it feminine and oh-so chic at the Jacquemus show. Tems attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images Wearing a white, textured two-piece set, Tems stayed true to her usual figure-hugging style, serving body with a simple yet effective fitted silhouette. The Nigerian songstress paired the look with a sleek pair of black heeled sandals and a statement clutch bag, swapping her typical braided hairdos for messy chocolate waves.

Skepta gives minimalist rebellion at the Louis Vuitton show. Skepta attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images The British Nigerian rapper Skepta sported a crisp white shirt layered under a silk tie-like scarf, epitomizing minimalist sophistication with a rebellious edge. He finished the look with a pair of faded checkered print Black jeans and smart Black shoes. UnderPharrell Williams' creative direction, Louis Vuitton's collection played with the themes of classic menswear reimagined for modern audiences – a narrative Skepta embodied flawlessly. A music icon-turned-fashion-innovator, Skepta has followed in Pharrell's footsteps, making his Fashion Week debut in September 2023 with his label MAINS.

Uncle Waffles is elegant yet bold at Jacquemus' show and after-party. Lungelihle Zwane, aka Uncle Waffles, attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Courtesy, her Instagram Like Tems, the Swazi DJ opted for a contoured maxi fit with textured detailing. Her ice-blonde tresses contrasted against a bronzey beat and brick red pointed-toe shoes, reflecting key colorways and themes of Jacquemus' fall/winter '25 collection. Uncle Waffles attended as a VIP guest and DJed at the official after-party.

Shaboozey makes his Fashion Week debut at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton showcase. Shaboozey attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images In true Americana fashion, the Nigerian American country singer rocked a brown pea coat, white tee-shirt, Louis Vuitton monogram silk scarf, and some eye-catching brown cow-print cowboy boots. Shaboozey paid homage to the music genre that made him while remaining connected to his African roots by finishing things off with a loc'd updo.

Tyla shows some skin at the Jacquemus men's show. Tyla attends the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage The Joburg hottie stayed true to her playful aesthetic, teasing a long black peek-a-boo dress with a wet-look updo and some monochrome statement earrings. Tyla made her Fashion Week debut at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty in early 2023 — her breakout year. She's been a staple on the scene ever since.