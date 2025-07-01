African Stars Show Out at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026

Davido, Rema, Aya Nakamura, and other African stars stole the spotlight with bold looks and standout style

Davido wears a cream-colored, ribbed knit hat and rectangular black sunglasses with dark lenses. A chunky, metallic chain necklace with a large, textured pendant is visible. The top is cream with red and gray geometric patterns on the sleeves

David Adedeji Adeleke, "Davido," captured outside Blumarble, was one of several African superstars strutting the streets of the French capital at Paris Fashion Week’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 shows.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week continued last week with the Men's Spring/Summer collections taking center stage. Some notable designers who showcased their work included Emeric Tchatchoua, the Cameroonian French Canadian founder of 3.Paradis, and Daquisiline Gomis, the French-Senegalese designer behind Jah Jah.

Both designers drew inspiration from their African heritage. Tchatchoua's 3.Paradis collection, titled "Steps to Nowhere," featured earth tones like beige and dark brown as a tribute to the Sahara desert. Meanwhile, Gomis' "A Silent March" collection celebrated his Caribbean and African roots through West African tailored suits and Jamaican crochet patterns. The show also included previews of an upcoming Adidas collaboration and custom sneakers inspired by the Ethiopian flag.

As usual, African stars were out and about in Paris, spotting flamboyant outfits.

Davido in Avant-Garde Street Style

Davido wears a white tank top, a cream net top, white fur shorts, a white decorated blazer, white sneakers,

Davido wears a white tank top, a cream net top, white fur shorts, a white decorated blazer, white sneakers, outside 3.Paradis, during the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on June 25, 2025, in Paris, France.

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Davido was spotted in two different fits in Paris, but this ensemble he wore to the 3.Paradis' showcase is what really catches the eye. The 5ive singer's look consisted of a white tank top, fur shorts, a cream net top, and a decorated blazer.

AG Baby, the Style Icon

\u200bAdekunle Gold wears silver earrings, white gold diamond choker necklace, white buttoned up long sleeve shirt, dark brown trench coat, dark green tote bag, dark olive green baggy pants, black sunglasses in hand, light yellow gemstone ring, white black Bluemarble loafers shoes

Adekunle Gold wears a white buttoned up long sleeve shirt, dark brown trench coat, dark olive green baggy pants, and white black Bluemarble loafers shoes, during the Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Adekunle Gold was all smiles throughout last week, a befitting demeanor to match his fit choices. In this look, he pairs a dark brown trench coat with a white shirt and a pair of dark green, baggy pants. He completes the swaggering look with loafer shoes and several accessories, including gemstone rings, dark sunglasses, and a dark green tote bag.

Aya Nakamura Giving Sheer Elegance

Aya Nakamura wears a sheer off-white halter-neck gown featuring vertical textured stripes and geometric horizontal embroidery across the skirt, styled with metallic open-toe heels, a white folding hand fan, and minimal jewelry.

Aya Nakamura wears a sheer off-white halter-neck gown, styled with metallic open-toe heels, a white folding hand fan, and minimal jewelry.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

French Malian pop superstarAya Nakamura looked like a fairy, as many social media users would say. The singer wore a sheer, off-white halter-neck gown designed with embroidered patterns. A folding hand fan and minimal jewelry complemented her simple and stunning look.

Stormzy in Monochrome

\u200bStormzy wears a dark olive green wool ensemble composed of a pointed-collar shirt with hidden buttons and matching wide-leg trousers, a silver wristwatch, and a clean-shaven look

Stormzy wears a dark olive green ensemble composed of a pointed-collar shirt with hidden buttons and matching wide-leg trousers, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 202,5 in Paris, France.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

British Ghanaian rap superstarStormzy attended Jacquemus' show in a sharp and uncomplicated look. His dark olive green ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved, pointed-collar shirt and a pair of wide-leg pants.

Rema’s All-Black Ensemble

Rema wears a three-piece black tailored suit composed of a structured jacket, buttoned waistcoat, and loose-fitting trousers, paired with polished black leather shoes

Rema wears a three-piece black tailored suit, paired with polished black leather shoes, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 2025, in Versailles, France.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Rema consistently exudes an undeniable aura, whether he's rocking maximalist street style outfits or, in this case, an all-black, loose-fitting look. He's the picture of comfortable swagger in a buttoned jacket, loose pants, and leather shoes. His dreads are neatly let down, and dark sunglasses complete the getup.

Asake Looking Clean

Asake wearing all white

Asake attends the Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 29, 2025, in Paris, France.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Jacquemus

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

