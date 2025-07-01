African Stars Show Out at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026

Paris Fashion Week continued last week with the Men's Spring/Summer collections taking center stage. Some notable designers who showcased their work included Emeric Tchatchoua, the Cameroonian French Canadian founder of 3.Paradis, and Daquisiline Gomis, the French-Senegalese designer behind Jah Jah.

Both designers drew inspiration from their African heritage. Tchatchoua's 3.Paradis collection, titled "Steps to Nowhere," featured earth tones like beige and dark brown as a tribute to the Sahara desert. Meanwhile, Gomis' "A Silent March" collection celebrated his Caribbean and African roots through West African tailored suits and Jamaican crochet patterns. The show also included previews of an upcoming Adidas collaboration and custom sneakers inspired by the Ethiopian flag.

As usual, African stars were out and about in Paris, spotting flamboyant outfits.

Davido in Avant-Garde Street Style Davido wears a white tank top, a cream net top, white fur shorts, a white decorated blazer, white sneakers, outside 3.Paradis, during the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on June 25, 2025, in Paris, France. Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Davido was spotted in two different fits in Paris, but this ensemble he wore to the 3.Paradis' showcase is what really catches the eye. The 5ive singer's look consisted of a white tank top, fur shorts, a cream net top, and a decorated blazer.

AG Baby, the Style Icon Adekunle Gold wears a white buttoned up long sleeve shirt, dark brown trench coat, dark olive green baggy pants, and white black Bluemarble loafers shoes, during the Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Adekunle Gold was all smiles throughout last week, a befitting demeanor to match his fit choices. In this look, he pairs a dark brown trench coat with a white shirt and a pair of dark green, baggy pants. He completes the swaggering look with loafer shoes and several accessories, including gemstone rings, dark sunglasses, and a dark green tote bag.

Aya Nakamura Giving Sheer Elegance Aya Nakamura wears a sheer off-white halter-neck gown, styled with metallic open-toe heels, a white folding hand fan, and minimal jewelry. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images French Malian pop superstarAya Nakamura looked like a fairy, as many social media users would say. The singer wore a sheer, off-white halter-neck gown designed with embroidered patterns. A folding hand fan and minimal jewelry complemented her simple and stunning look.

Stormzy in Monochrome Stormzy wears a dark olive green ensemble composed of a pointed-collar shirt with hidden buttons and matching wide-leg trousers, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 202,5 in Paris, France. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images British Ghanaian rap superstarStormzy attended Jacquemus' show in a sharp and uncomplicated look. His dark olive green ensemble consisted of a long-sleeved, pointed-collar shirt and a pair of wide-leg pants.

Rema’s All-Black Ensemble Rema wears a three-piece black tailored suit, paired with polished black leather shoes, during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 2025, in Versailles, France. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Rema consistently exudes an undeniable aura, whether he's rocking maximalist street style outfits or, in this case, an all-black, loose-fitting look. He's the picture of comfortable swagger in a buttoned jacket, loose pants, and leather shoes. His dreads are neatly let down, and dark sunglasses complete the getup.