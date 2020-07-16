South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni Leads Star-Studded Cast in Chicken Licken's Viral Ad
This viral Chicken Licken ad is trending for all the right reasons.
South African fried chicken franchise Chicken Licken's new ad "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" features the talented comedian Tyson Ngubeni and other young brilliant creatives. The ad makes light of the ongoing national lockdown during the current Covid-19 pandemic and will have you chuckling endlessly.
READ: South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's Skits Shine Amid Lockdown
The ad aims to honour those ordinary South Africans who have kept themselves entertained during the lockdown.
The video shows all the events that have taken place during the lockdown including: the girlfriend that was snuck in by her boyfriend in the boot of his car, regulations around exercise during level-four of the lockdown and the viral skits by Kenyan social media sensation
Elsa Majimbo.
In the video, phrases like "siyabangena", "Inswempu le makhethe" and President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mischief during his infamous State of the Nation Address (SONA) allow South Africans to relive the moments that kept them sane and laughing out loud. Additionally, Max Hurrell's hilarious song "When People Zol"—a lighthearted mockery of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's ancient lingo around smoking—is perhaps one of the best parts of the ad itself.
Other personnel behind the ad are creative director and photographer Rea Chikane and director of Netflix's Queen Sono, Tebogo Malope, who took to Twitter to thank fans for being able to have the platform to make the nation laugh during these tough times.
Watch the "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" ad below:
Soul Food® For A Soul Nation. www.youtube.com
