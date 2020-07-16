culture
Popular
Lungile Matsuma
Jul. 16, 2020 08:35AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni Leads Star-Studded Cast in Chicken Licken's New Viral Ad.

South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni Leads Star-Studded Cast in Chicken Licken's Viral Ad

This viral Chicken Licken ad is trending for all the right reasons.

South African fried chicken franchise Chicken Licken's new ad "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" features the talented comedian Tyson Ngubeni and other young brilliant creatives. The ad makes light of the ongoing national lockdown during the current Covid-19 pandemic and will have you chuckling endlessly.

READ: South African Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's Skits Shine Amid Lockdown

The ad aims to honour those ordinary South Africans who have kept themselves entertained during the lockdown.

The video shows all the events that have taken place during the lockdown including: the girlfriend that was snuck in by her boyfriend in the boot of his car, regulations around exercise during level-four of the lockdown and the viral skits by Kenyan social media sensation Elsa Majimbo.

In the video, phrases like "siyabangena", "Inswempu le makhethe" and President Cyril Ramaphosa's mask mischief during his infamous State of the Nation Address (SONA) allow South Africans to relive the moments that kept them sane and laughing out loud. Additionally, Max Hurrell's hilarious song "When People Zol"—a lighthearted mockery of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's ancient lingo around smoking—is perhaps one of the best parts of the ad itself.

Other personnel behind the ad are creative director and photographer Rea Chikane and director of Netflix's Queen Sono, Tebogo Malope, who took to Twitter to thank fans for being able to have the platform to make the nation laugh during these tough times.

Watch the "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" ad below:

Soul Food® For A Soul Nation. www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
south africa humor tyson ngubeni queen sono coronavirus in africa coronavirus culture
Audio
Image: YouTube

Wizkid’s New Song Featuring H.E.R Was Made To Make You ‘Smile’

The artist celebrates his 30th birthday today with a gift to his fans.

Nigerian musical heavyweight Wizkid released his latest track today. The song, titled "Smile," features Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter H.E.R.

The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat.

This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, Made in Lagos. We're sure they'll be more excited than ever after getting this new single.

"Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release Soundman Vol. 1 EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of Chronixx, DJ Tunez and more.

Listen to Wizkid and H.E.R.'s "Smile" below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The Rise of Stan Culture In Afrobeats

From Marlians to Wizkid FC, afrobeats fandoms are contributing to the globalization of the sound—even if some might consider them overly obsessive.