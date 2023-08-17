Unknown T teams up with ODUMODUBLVCK on 'Welcome to My Strip'

East London's renowned artist, Unknown T, has pleasantly surprised his fans with an electrifying EP titled Before the Smoke. Comprising four dynamic tracks, this sampler stands as a testament to Unknown T's remarkable versatility and his ability to captivate audiences across various genres, all while preserving a distinctive and sophisticated flow that has garnered a devoted following.

The EP kicks off with an unexpected twist as Unknown T delves into the realm of dancehall with a solo record that highlights an entirely different facet of his artistry. This opening track showcases his unassailable talent and underscores his capacity to seamlessly adapt to diverse musical styles. One of the EP's standout moments arrives with 'Hard Life', where Unknown T joins forces with fellow East London native, Scribz Riley. This collaboration delves deep into the challenges and trials of Unknown T's ascent in the music industry, enhanced by the remarkable contribution of Riley.

The spotlight then shifts to the much-anticipated collaboration with Nigerian drill pioneer ODUMODUBLVCK, a single aptly named "Welcome To My Strip." The song's infectious and brisk pace makes it an irresistible choice for repeated listens. The accompanying music video, directed by DonProd, was ingeniously shot in both London and Nigeria, blending the two artists' environments and providing a glimpse into their respective "strips."



Unknown T has been on a consistent winning streak this year, with a string of chart-topping hits that have resonated with listeners from all walks of life. His collaboration with Lancey Foux on the two-part track "Free Slime/Sexy Girls" marked a significant achievement. The year commenced with the release of "Right Hand," a compelling joint effort with U.K. rapper Knucks, which swiftly evolved into an anthem. Notably, he also featured on "Extendo," a track that soared to the top 10 in France alongside Vladimir Cauchemar and SCH.

While fans eagerly await his much-anticipated debut album, this EP serves as a taste of what's to come. Without a doubt, Unknown T remains an artist worth keeping a keen eye on as he continues to push the boundaries of his craft.

UNKNOWN T - WELCOME 2 MY STRIP ft. ODUMODUBLVCK (OFFICIAL VIDEO) www.youtube.com



