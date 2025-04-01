Listen to Odumodublvck’s Surprise Mixtape ‘The Machine Is Coming’

The Nigerian rapper’s 16-song drop features appearances from Victony, Rondodasosa, Shallipopi, BOJ, and more.

ODUMODUBLVCK poses for the camera against a dark background, wearing a bright red outfit and a matching red knit bucket hat; he has a full beard, glasses, and a gold necklace with a large pendant.

ODUMODUBLVCK is the most nominated artist at the Headies Awards this year.

Photo by Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapperODUMODUBLVCK has released a new mixtape ahead of his performance at The Headies awards, where he has been nominated under eight staggering categories, making him the most nominated artist at this year's awards.

The mixtape The Machine Is Coming showcases the rapper's versatility across 16 tracks. It delivers everything fans have come to expect: bold street-oriented braggadocio, energetic Afro-fusion rhythms that have built his following at home and beyond, and distinctive Okporoko beats that have made him a worthy addition to songs for artists ranging fromSkepta toRema.

The features on the mixtape read like a who's-who of the most relevant acts in music at the moment. Previous collaboratorsShallipopi ("Cast," "Juju") and BOJ ("Jabo") are among some of the names on the album, alongside the effervescentVictony and Italy's drill sergeant and flavor-of-the-moment Rondodasosa.


On the album opener, "Legolas," a searching guitar loop gives way to the signature half-sung, half-rapped style that ODUMODUBLVCK has perfected over the years. The artist purveys tales of his come-up on the song — titled after the fictional character in J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings — and masterfully adds shades to the well-trodden tale of rags to riches. "But now, I dey fly like I'm Legolas/ the king of my hood, I am the principal," he reflects.

"Ramadan Kareem," released last Friday, March 28, sees the boundary-pushing artist collaborating with BOJ and Tolibian on a fast-paced rhythm that hints at dombolo influences while staying true to his signature style. "Ajebo Hustlers" offers a droned-out, ravenous slow burn featuringAjebo Hustlers alongside DanDizzy.

On songs like "Wage War," "Go Report," and "Kylian," the hitmaker proves he's still dangerous even when flying solo on a song. At a little over 41 minutes long, the mixtape will have you finding your favorite tunes on every spin.

ODUMODUBLVCK, who is still riding on the runaway success of the Victony-featuring "Pity This Boy," has been nominated under categories such as Best Rap Single, Best Collaboration, and Best Street-hop Artist at this year's Headies awards.

Listen to The Machine Is Coming below.

