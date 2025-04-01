Listen to Odumodublvck’s Surprise Mixtape ‘The Machine Is Coming’

Nigerian rapperODUMODUBLVCK has released a new mixtape ahead of his performance at The Headies awards, where he has been nominated under eight staggering categories, making him the most nominated artist at this year's awards.

The mixtape The Machine Is Coming showcases the rapper's versatility across 16 tracks. It delivers everything fans have come to expect: bold street-oriented braggadocio, energetic Afro-fusion rhythms that have built his following at home and beyond, and distinctive Okporoko beats that have made him a worthy addition to songs for artists ranging fromSkepta toRema.

The features on the mixtape read like a who's-who of the most relevant acts in music at the moment. Previous collaboratorsShallipopi ("Cast," "Juju") and BOJ ("Jabo") are among some of the names on the album, alongside the effervescentVictony and Italy's drill sergeant and flavor-of-the-moment Rondodasosa.



On the album opener, "Legolas," a searching guitar loop gives way to the signature half-sung, half-rapped style that ODUMODUBLVCK has perfected over the years. The artist purveys tales of his come-up on the song — titled after the fictional character in J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings — and masterfully adds shades to the well-trodden tale of rags to riches. "But now, I dey fly like I'm Legolas/ the king of my hood, I am the principal," he reflects.

