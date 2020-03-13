music news
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 13, 2020 04:13PM EST
Still from Chika's NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Watch Nigerian-American Rapper, Chika, Grace NPR's Tiny Desk

The artist took to NPR's Tiny Desk to perform tracks from her new EP 'Industry Games.'

Rising Nigerian-American rapper Chika is the latest artist to grace NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

The artist lets her clever wordplay and flow take center stage during her no-frills performance. She ran through several tracks from her new EP Industry Games, including its tile track, as well as the songs "Songs About You," "Balencies," "Crown, and "Intro."

The singer shifts effortlessly between calming harmonies and heartfelt lyricism throughout the 18-minute performance, backed by four impressive backup singers, two guitar players and a Peruvian cajón.

The 23-year-old artist from Alabama, first landed on our radar in 2017, when she transformed Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," into a memorable pride anthem. The artist has been doing her thing ever since, dropping memorable tracks like "No Squares," and "Can't Explain," featuring Charlie Wilson.

The artist's talent is on full display during her Tiny Desk showcase, and her fun personality shines through as well. Watch the full performance above, and listen to her new EP Industry Games down below.


Still via YouTube

Davido's '1 Milli' Video Called Out for Allegedly Copying the Work of Nigerian Artist Adeyemi Michael

Some viewers have pointed out striking similarities between the artist's latest music video and the 2018 short film 'Entitled' by British-Nigerian filmmaker Adeyemi Michael.

Update 03/06/2020: The director of Davido's "1 Milli" stated, in an Instagram story from 2 days ago, that he was in fact "inspired" by Micheal's work and "always wanted to recreate his iconic shot," making direct reference to the shot of Michael's mother on horseback.

"Paying respect and homage to @AdeyemiMichael for the inspiration on this frame in the '1 Milli' video," wrote Dir. K in an Instagram story, that now appears as a highlight on his page. Despite the director's acknowledgment of the reference via Instagram stories, it is not clear whether Michael was asked or made aware beforehand. As of Friday, he has not been formally credited.

Continue for the original story:

Last week, Nigerian megastar Davido released the music video for his single "1 Milli," which depicted a wedding celebration between he and his fiancé Chioma Rowland. The festive video was mostly well-recieved upon its release, but now the artist is being accused of having copied the work of Nigerian-British filmmaker Adeyemi Michael.

Davido's music video, which was directed by Dir. K, features a ceremonial scene in which a middle-aged women, dressed in regal traditional attire, appears on horseback amongst a celebratory crowd. Several observers online noted that the scene bears a striking resemblance to Michael's 2018 short film, Entitled, which featured memorable shots of his mother donning traditional Yoruba attire and riding a horse through London's Peckham neighborhood. The film highlights the plight of immigrants and their ability to overcome, through shots that show Michael's mother as a regal and powerful matriarch.

Take a look at the short film below:

Still from YouTube

Watch the Music Video for Wande Coal's 'Ode Lo Like'

The Nigerian artist is dropping his new EP 'Realms' on March 13.

Veteran Nigerian musician Wande Coal, returns with a new music video for his single 'Ode Lo Like,' from his upcoming EP Realms.

After releasing the track back in December, the artist, who recently signed to the US record label Empire, shares a showy music video for the upbeat track that sees him performing at a hazy nightclub with a live band. The visuals have a sultry Latin feel and feature several eye-catching dancers. It was directed by Adasa Cookey.

Still from YouTube

Trevor Noah Says Farewell to His Live Studio Audience With a Humorous Musical Tribute

The comedian announced that he'll be suspending live audience recordings of his show due to coronavirus.

Trevor Noah's The Daily Show will stop recording with a live studio audience, beginning on Monday due to the coronavirus.

The South African comedian made the announcement during Thursday night's show, stating that he needed to do "his part" in helping combat the spread of the virus. Despite the unfortunate news, Noah made the announcement on a light-hearted note by serenading the audience with a comedic musical tribute.

In the farewell song, the host reminisces about some of his favorite types of guests over the years, singing: "I'm gonna miss those guys who love to explain the show / The people with the weird-ass laughs are the ones I'll miss the most / The guy who came to kill me, but then I won him over with my jokes / The fans who came from Africa and just wanted to hear about home / No one knows about Uganda, man, but I'm gonna miss you!"

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Watch J.Derobie's New Boxing Video For 'Back It'

Video Premiere: The buzzing Ghanaian act and emPawa artist comes through with a new music video for "Back It."

Ghana's J.Derobie turned heads last year when he arrived in a big way with his hit single "Poverty." The track, released through Mr Eazi's emPawa, was one of. our top picks for the Best Ghanaian Songs of 2019.

J.Derobie is now returning with the brand new music video for his latest Uche B-produced dancehall banger, "Back It," which we're premiering here today.

The new Accra-shot music video, directed by Babs Direction, follows J.Derobie to a boxing gym and ring as he trains to become a champion, while also splicing in scenes of the Ghanaian artist as a military leader.

"The idea was to create a song to show resiliency, to show courage, to show that you are not weak, and you can handle challenges that come your way," J.Derobie tells OkayAfrica. "To prove that yeah, you are a man."

"The boxing concept came from the director. The song sounds so hard, so he was picturing something like boxing. In boxing, you are not afraid of your opponent, and it's all about winning. We shot at a boxing gym in Accra, Jamestown. It's a real gym, and those pictures are legends from back in the day like Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey," he continues.

"When you see me in the [military] uniform, that is like I am a president addressing the nation, a leader. Every leader shows courage, every leader is not afraid of challenges, every leader is not afraid to go into whatever situation, and face the challenges for their people," J.Derobie explains.

Watch the striking new music video for "Back It" below.

