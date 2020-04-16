music news
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 16, 2020 10:06AM EST
Image courtesy of OVO Sound.

Watch Popcaan's New Music Video for 'Numbers Don't Lie'

The Jamaican dancehall artist shares the video for one of the standouts from his latest EP 'Vanquish.'

Star Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan releases the music video for his single "Numbers Don't Lie," from his latest EP Vanquish.

The song, produced by Dane "Waldane Hampton" Ray is a standout from the 10-track project, which the artist dropped in December of last year.

The music video directed by Jakob Ownes, tells a story about personal growth and ends with a vibrant party scene. "The alluring visual portrays Popcaan recounting a young man's climb to success while also showcasing the breathtaking sights Jamaican culture has to offer," reads a press release from the artist. "Popcaan narrates the journey at every stage from "Growth," "The Hustle" and "The Come Up."

The musician put put a string of catchy tracks and collaborations last year, working with frequent collaborator Davido on the tracks "Dun Rich," and "Risky."

Watch the music video for "Numbers Don't Lie" below.

Popcaan - Numbers Don't Lie (Official Video) www.youtube.com


Image courtesy of Teni the Entertainer.

Teni Drops New EP 'Quarantine Playlist EP' To Get Us Through Self-Isolation

The Nigerian artist goes through the stages of quarantine in a new collaborative project with DJ Neptune.

Nigerian artist Teni is back with a new EP to get us through the quarantine. The project is a collaboration with Nigeria's DJ Neptune.

The artist released the Quarantine Playlist EP which sees her playing out different stages of being in quarantine and talking about the strains of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantine Playlist EP opens with the reflective, "Morning" before jumping into songs aptly titled "Isolation" and "Lockdown." The four-track EP is mostly mid-tempo and includes production from Tempoe, P. Prime and Dëra. At just under 11 minutes, the project is a quick-listen with succinct execution and an undoubtedly relevant theme.

Still from YouTube

Watch the Music Video for Joeboy's New Single 'Call'

The buzzing Nigerian artist's latest music video is a "dystopian, sci-fi love story" fit for the times.

Buzzing Nigerian artist Joeboy releases his latest single "Call." It's the first single from the artist's upcoming debut album.

"Call" is a catchy love song, featuring production from Dera. "Call" introduces a darker, more urgent edge to Joeboy's sound," reads a press release. The artist also shared about the song's experimental music video: "the song's video further positions Joeboy as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story directed by TG Omori. Check it out below.

News Brief

Buju Recruits Burna Boy on New Remix of Hit Single 'Lenu'

Check out the music video for the highly-anticipated remix to Buju's 2019 single.

Buju recently dropped the remix of his hit single "Lenu" which was released back in 2019. The upcoming African-fusion artist recruits Burna Boy to deliver the an alternative version to the song that has been awaited by his fans.

The two afro-fusion artists make for a breezy collaboration, building on the multilayered sound of the original track. Burna adds to the song by delivering a high-energy final verse.

The playful music video features the two artists as they ride out together in a luxury whip, and give animated performances in a tunnel-like setting. The camaraderie between the two artists is infectious and fun to watch.

READ: Interview: Buju Is the Blooming Afro-Fusion Artist You Should Know

Video
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Watch RIMON's Hazy Music Video for 'Out of My Way'

Video Premiere: The Eritrean-born singer shares the clip for her single about a playful 'hard to get' situation.

RIMON is an R&B singer who we've previously stated you need to be watching.

The Amsterdam-based, Eritrean-born artist recently shared her latest single "Out of My Way," a head-nodding R&B concoction about the push-and-pull of attraction, produced by Samuel Kareem.

Today, we're premiering the hazy house party music video for "Out of My Way," which was directed by Blue Nuit.

"With this song I really wanted to channel 2000s vibes and write about a playful 'hard to get' situation," RIMON tells OkayAfrica.

