Watch Popcaan's New Music Video for 'Numbers Don't Lie'
The Jamaican dancehall artist shares the video for one of the standouts from his latest EP 'Vanquish.'
Star Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan releases the music video for his single "Numbers Don't Lie," from his latest EP Vanquish.
The song, produced by Dane "Waldane Hampton" Ray is a standout from the 10-track project, which the artist dropped in December of last year.
The music video directed by Jakob Ownes, tells a story about personal growth and ends with a vibrant party scene. "The alluring visual portrays Popcaan recounting a young man's climb to success while also showcasing the breathtaking sights Jamaican culture has to offer," reads a press release from the artist. "Popcaan narrates the journey at every stage from "Growth," "The Hustle" and "The Come Up."
The musician put put a string of catchy tracks and collaborations last year, working with frequent collaborator Davido on the tracks "Dun Rich," and "Risky."
Watch the music video for "Numbers Don't Lie" below.
Popcaan - Numbers Don't Lie (Official Video) www.youtube.com