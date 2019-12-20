popcaan
Dec. 20, 2019 03:51PM EST
Vanquish album cover.

Listen to Popcaan's New Mixtape 'Vanquish'

The Jamaican dancehall star comes through with a surprise drop.

Popcaan has shared a new 10-track mixtape, Vanquish.

The new tape is the Jamaican dancehall act's first release as a signee of Drake's OVO Sound. It follows his excellent album, Forever, and recent feature on Davido's "Risky."

Vanquish comes just ahead of Popcaan's Unruly Fest in Jamaica. The artist has also teased a new album coming in 2020.

"This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the 'Unruly Fest' the day after the release. Next year will come the real album, but for now let's enjoy Vanquish together."

Popcaan featured on Davido's "Risky" earlier this year, one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019. He also jumped on a remix of J.Derobie's "Poverty" back in April, a track that was one of Best Ghanaian Songs of the year.

Listen to Popcaan's Vanquish below.

