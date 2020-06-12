Watch: 'Sights and Sounds: Stone Town' Is a Stunning Visual Escape
The latest offering from For Africans highlights the rich traditional culture of Zanzibar's main city, as it faces growing pressure to urbanize.
In their latest video, visual media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA) offers a look into the gorgeous "Sights and Sounds" of Stone Town, Zanzibar.
The video series was created by the platform to "document daily living in various African cities," and launched back in March with an intimate video portrait of Abidjan. "Sight and Sounds: Stone Town" follows in the series' emphasis on crisp sound and striking visuals by highlight the city's vibrant local atmosphere.
The piece takes viewers around the island's main city, showcasing its rich historical architecture, musical culture and, of course, its famous physical beauty. What stands out the most though are its people, who are captured with care as they share a view of their daily lives in a fast-changing city. "Capturing a town as culturally rich as Stone Town fits into our mission of cultural preservation as the town is being pressured into urban development," says FABA founder Chika Okoli.
Watch the "Sights and Sounds: Stone Town" below, and check out more stunning stills from the shoot underneath.
Sights and Sounds: Stone Town youtu.be
Photo courtesy of FABA.
Credits:
Presented by: For Africans By Africans
Film by: April Walker and Tierney Walker for FABA
Soundtrack: Siti & The Band
Color + Graphics: Nadia Balogou
