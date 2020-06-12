culture
Video
Damola Durosomo
Jun. 12, 2020 03:32PM EST
Photo courtesy of FABA.

Watch: 'Sights and Sounds: Stone Town' Is a Stunning Visual Escape

The latest offering from For Africans highlights the rich traditional culture of Zanzibar's main city, as it faces growing pressure to urbanize.

In their latest video, visual media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA) offers a look into the gorgeous "Sights and Sounds" of Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The video series was created by the platform to "document daily living in various African cities," and launched back in March with an intimate video portrait of Abidjan. "Sight and Sounds: Stone Town" follows in the series' emphasis on crisp sound and striking visuals by highlight the city's vibrant local atmosphere.

The piece takes viewers around the island's main city, showcasing its rich historical architecture, musical culture and, of course, its famous physical beauty. What stands out the most though are its people, who are captured with care as they share a view of their daily lives in a fast-changing city. "Capturing a town as culturally rich as Stone Town fits into our mission of cultural preservation as the town is being pressured into urban development," says FABA founder Chika Okoli.

Watch the "Sights and Sounds: Stone Town" below, and check out more stunning stills from the shoot underneath.

Sights and Sounds: Stone Town youtu.be

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Photo courtesy of FABA.

Credits:

Presented by: For Africans By Africans

Film by: April Walker and Tierney Walker for FABA

Soundtrack: Siti & The Band

Color + Graphics: Nadia Balogou

From Your Site Articles
zanzibar tanzania video documentary photos travel culture
News Brief

Nasty C Drops New Single and Video For ‘Eazy’

The new Def Jam signee is right where he should be.

South African star rapper Nasty C has just released a new single and accompanying visuals for his latest track "Eazy."

Fresh off his recent signing with Island Def Jam records, the rapper's newest single release comes off of his highly anticipated third album, ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER.

Nasty C certainly shows off his power with this release. The visuals enhance the song's message of him reaping the rewards of hard work and believing in the vision. It features alluring scenes and graphics to fully emerge the listeners into the tune—and fans certainly agreed.

This release comes hot off of the heels of his recent collaboration with T.I. on "They Don't." That track speaks to the recent uprising and protests against police brutality, and the international unrest over racial injustices.

We don't know when his next album is set to come out, but we're preparing ourselves for nothing short of greatness.

Check out the music video for "Eazy" and some Twitter fan reactions below.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

11 Moroccan Electronic Songs You Should Listen To

We get a brief history of Moroccan electronic music from producer Guedra Guedra.