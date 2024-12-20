This was a good year for Western African music , but it was also full of good and disappointing surprises. For one, many songs that genuinely embodied the stamina and vibrancy of the region's sonic landscape did not always come from big-name artists or commercially successful records.

As you'll find in this list, some of the best West African songs this year came from emerging artists and experimental voices finding their footing in their various industries and creating boundless, daring work. This interesting development inspires faith in the future of music in the region.

Alongside the rise in emerging voices, this year also saw an uptick in artists reaching to the past for inspiration. From Nigeria's Tems to Côte d'Ivoire's Suspect95, music from the past gained deeper appreciation amongst contemporary West African artists. This appreciation manifested in different ways: through the sampling of older tracks and the incorporation of specific musical styles. Additionally, niche genres like apala or zouglou saw a revival and entry into the mainstream.

This list highlights the current trends in West African music and serves as a preview of the future. Here are the best West African songs of 2024.

Ayra Starr - "Commas" (Nigeria)

2024 saw the full realization of Ayra Starr 's artistry, and "Commas," a sleek Afropop number, led the way. Released before her sophomore project, The Year I Turned 21 , "Commas" is soft, introspective and artfully playful. Starr's ability to flip simple existential concerns into impressive, danceable tracks plays a vital role on a track buoyed by down-to-earth writing, pop-infused productions and a voice that understands its magic.

Tems - "Burning" (Nigeria)

"Burning " from Tems' debut album Born In The Wild is a triumph. It's a moving track with clear signs of an artist concerned with craft and honesty. The song's beautiful writing and catchy hook make it impossible to forget. It's a strong contender from an album filled with carefully developed and emotionally relatable songs.

Darkovibes - "Igbo (Bend Your Knees)" (Ghana)

"Igbo" has an intelligent musicality, which is made possible by Darkovibes ' appetite for experimentation. It's a song that blends the ancient beauty of highlife with the thematic flavor of modern Afropop, complete with lyrics that don't take themselves too seriously. One of Darkovibes' best works yet and arguably one of the most inventive songs released this year, "Igbo" is the result of an artist who has developed a sound that is all his own.

Leather Park and Odunsi (The Engine) - "Resurrect" feat. Leriq (Nigeria)

The first time you hear "Resurrect" from Leather Park, Odunsi (The Engine) , and Jeriq, you'd be forgiven for thinking you're listening to the soundtrack of an old Nollywood thriller. Fervent, high-energy, and insistently particular, "Resurrect" is a sharply delivered take on Odunsi's earliest sound, a sound that's tricky to articulate but impossible to pull away from.

Moliy - "Shake It To The Max (FLY)" feat. Silent Addy (Ghana)

Long before its release, a snippet of Moliy's bouncy track "Shake It To The Max (FLY)," which features DJ and producer Silent Addy, blew up on social media , spurning a dance characterized by simple waist movements. This song seamlessly deviates from Moliy's slow, simmering sound without sacrificing the core of her artistry. The track's instant popularity made Moliy's artistic range palpable and provided a much-needed break from the log drum-heavy music that saturated the landscape this year.

Arka’n Asrafokor - “The Truth” (Togo)

Despite a lack of institutional support, lome-based rock group Arka'n Asrafokor has built a new language around rock music for themselves. By singing in Togo's most popular local language, Ewe, combined with local instrumentation, the group has expanded the ambit of the genre in a way that allows them to make music like "The Truth," a heavy metal track that subverts expectations of Western sounds.

Wizkid - “Bend” (Nigeria)

While the lead-up to the release of Wizkid 's latest album, Morayo , was littered with social media rants , one-sided online feuds, and unending conversations around genres, the result is a buffet-style record filled with different versions of Wizkid. "Bend" is early Wizkid, complete with a high-tempo bounce and simple but memorable lyrics; the Nigerian superstar has reiterated his ability to make songs that become instant classics.

Suspect95 - "Rose Ba" (Ivory Coast)

Suspect95 has had a fantastic run in 2024. He released memorable collaborations, made outstanding features, and created a slate of musically ambitious singles, including the drill-laced track "Rose Ba." In "Rose Ba," Suspect95 delivers a sleek, effortless rap tune imbued with a striking self-awareness about his place as one of the most critical voices in Ivorian music. The song taps inspiration from Ivorian musical icon Rose Ba, a clever melding of the past with the present, which features heavily in many West African tracks this year.

Josey - “Tout Laisse” (Ivory Coast)

Josey is an Ivorian legend, and her comeback with "Tout Laisse" was what the people needed. Josey can keep things up to date without sacrificing her core, which is defined by beautiful, introspective writing. That well-considered, delicately constructed lyricism comes into play in "Tout Laisse," a club-ready track that remains existential concerning the temporariness of life. In a decade of comebacks and revivals, Josey's has proven to be the most successful and, by far, the most necessary.

Adekunle Gold - "The Life I Chose" (Nigeria)

Only Adekunle Gold can make a diss track sound lush and tender. In "The Life I Chose," the Nigerian singer comes to terms with the complexities of the life he has built for himself while contemplating the downsides: haters. "The Life I Chose" has an effortless charm that further cements Gold's inability to make a bad song.

Yemi Alade - "Tomorrow" (Nigeria)

For much of this year, Yemi Alade 's "Tomorrow" blared out of radios, found its way to the background of numerous videos on TikTok, and seemed to be everywhere. So it wasn't surprising that the song received a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. This amapiano-inspired track is classic Alade: full of energy, written with charm and brimming with infectious liveliness.

Amadeus - “Jëli” feat. Wally B Seck (Senegal)

The opening trill of "Jëli" might lead you to believe it's a soft, simple song; the grooved track, however, is anything but. The song, enlivened by smooth vocals and playful lyrics, positions Amadeus as a profound, versatile hitmaker in a musical landscape overflowing with talent. With a music video that has already garnered 14 million views since its release, Amadeus' strong impact on the new crop of Senegalese music is fast evolving.

Ruger and Tiwa Savage - "Toma Toma" (Nigeria)

In "Toma Toma," Nigerian singer Ruger draws inspiration from Brazilian funk to create a club banger. Featuring Tiwa Savage , "Toma Toma" is a confident shift away from typical Afropop sounds and Ruger's most refreshing release yet.

Goulam - “Faut pas douter” feat. Sidiki Diabaté (Mali)

In "Faut pas douter," guitar strings guide the vulnerable feelings of two incredible Francophone artists, Goulam and Sidiki Diabaté. The song's writing is beautiful and unabashedly poetic, juxtaposing between hard-edged artists and tender writing. Malian artist Diabaté, the son of Malian legend Toumani Diabeté, brings a fresh, bouncy groove to traditional instrumentation. More than anything, "Faut pas douter" further allowed Sidiki to carve his voice and develop a musical identity away from his father's.

Roseline Layo - "Plus Haut" (Ivory Coast)

Roseline Layo's voice is haunting, breathy and strong-willed against the ambitious notes she stacks for herself. In "Plus haut," a venerative song of thanksgiving to God, Layo displays an easy diversity in range. This year alone, she released songs that explored love, considered life and stayed in touch with her spirituality.

Star Zee "G.O.A.T" (Sierra Leone)

Sierra Leone's Star Zee is a bonafide musical icon with a sharp, singular perspective. In "G.O.A.T," a freestyle-esque rap track, Zee opts for self-praise, not as a pointless, vapid exercise, but as a necessary reminder of where she's coming from and where her eyes are set on. Zee places her accolades on the table, reiterates her unmatched talent and produces a smooth-sounding record. Ultimately, Zee brings a vibrant perspective to Sierra Leonean music when the scene is making little of a wave.

Wendy Shay - "Holy Father" feat. Ras Kuuku (Ghana)

Wendy Shay 's "Holy Father" was one of the many surprise hits in 2024. A soft, melodic exploration of life and its unending difficulties, "Holy Father" offers a respite of sorts from the dizzying year that 2024 was. With a seamlessly delivered assist from Ras Kuuku, "Holy Father" will be a great accompaniment to the many moments of reflection the end of the year will surely bring.

Hakill "Oro" (Senegal)

Hakill is an artist with an undeniable sound and one of Senegal's most vibrant rap voices. "Oro" delivers a club-ready melodic rap number with a tight, well-paced rap flow. In a year that saw an outburst of talent from the Francophone side of West Africa, Hakill stands out for his compelling artistry and flexible musical muscle.

SGaWD and Moliy - "Juicebox" (Nigeria)

Nigerian rapper SGaWD and singer Moily brought a beguiling sexiness to "Juicebox," making it one of the most impressive releases this year despite going under the radar. The song's easy pace and minimal production are complemented by the siren-like voices of these two highly accomplished artists. It's a track that drips with intention, sharp wit and significant replay value.

Niniola - “Level” (Nigeria)

Nobody does house music like Niniola . The Nigerian singer brought her hit-making intuition to "Level," a house-meets-Afropop crossover track that allows itself levity and calculated unseriousness. The writing is unrushed, the production fully realized, and Niniola's voice captures the sense of fun in the song's DNA.

Aladji - “BM Jaay” (Senegal)

Senegalese rapper BM Jaay's energy is palpable from the first note in "Aladji." Here, he delivers a sharp rap flow while his perspective is compelling. BM Jaay is another essential part of Senegal's modern rap scene, offering an insight into an industry that found its voice this year.

Baaba J, Oladapo and Juls - Ah Well (Ghana)

Baaba J's "Ah Well" sounds like a long but relaxing walk on the beach. Assisted by Oladapo and produced by Juls , "Ah Well" solidifies Baaba J's status as a musician with a penchant for quiet surprise. The song's pace conceals brilliant musical choices and moving lyricism that knows how to speak to the heart.

Taves - Folake (Nigeria)

Taves is one of Nigeria's breakout stars of 2024. "Folake" by Taves is a simple R&B/pop track by this promising new talent. The song's beauty is found in its honesty and sparse but smartly crafted writing. "Folake" is one of the many hits that will come from a generation-defining talent like Taves.

Juls - "These Days" feat. Tay Iwar (Ghana)

"These Days" brings together two artists known for their recognizable sound in a moving, sensual track off Juls' latest project, Peace and Love. The song represents the well-paced, easygoing beauty of a project brimming with quiet beauty and languid warmth.