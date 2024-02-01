Ayra Starr’s New Single Has Her Staying Focused On Her “Commas”

Beninese Nigerian singer-songwriter and Sabi Girl Ayra Starr has landed with her first release of 2024. The 19 & Dangerous songstress delivers her latest single “Commas” via Mavin Records, ahead of an exciting weekend that could see the 21-year-old singer make history.

Starr is a contender to become the youngest Nigerian female singer to win a Grammy award, as she is nominated for the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for her global hit “Rush”. Listen to the single below.

Ayra Starr teased a snippet of the single and video online leading her fans to a state of euphoria as they held on for more. It’s wild to remember that Starr [only] debuted in 2021, as her sultry vocals and magnetic presence carry the weight of a seasoned professional.

“Commas” offers fans an intimate look into the vocal growth and journey Starr has embarked on over the last few years. Staying true to her positive and affirming lyricism, Starr’s latest single spotlights the singer’s continued focus on her growth as she sings, “I carry God so I fear nothing, Steady increasing the commas” on the single’s chorus.

"Since I recorded ‘Commas’, I’ve listened to it everyday because of how it makes me feel," she mentions in a press release for the song. "Amongst other things, it’s my love letter to people that have rejected me at any point. People should listen and feel confident by knowing that they can increase the commas in anything they do in life."

In the lyric video, Starr looks beautiful in soft pink as she keeps it simple to focus on the message behind the single. The video follows Starr journaling and enjoying her own company as she sings along to the catchy tune.

This weekend, Ayra Starr will be joined by fellow Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Davido, South African songstress Tyla and more African artists as they head to the 66th annual Grammy award show ceremony hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah — making it a homecoming of note. Last year, Starr already made history with her Grammy-award nominated single “Rush” as it became the first solo song by a female Nigerian artist to surpass 300 million views on YouTube.

Watch the lyric video for Ayra Starr’s single “Commas” here: