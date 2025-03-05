Wizkid Keeps the Party Going in the Music Video for “Kese”

Wizkid ’s fourth studio album, Morayo , released last November, is a solid aggregation of his varying phases as one of Nigerian pop’s foremost superstars. “Kese,” a pre-album single, captures the Lagos-raised singer’s ability at bombast, turning out a dance floor record that echoes the winning qualities of his first two albums. This time around, there’s that touch of finesse he’s expertly wielded since Made in Lagos.

The new self-directed music video for “Kese” combines choreographed dance routines, beautiful brown-skinned women, Wizkid in his usual sartorial elegance and, of course, more dance. The video moves across three sets, starting with a theater stage, with shots alternating between Wizkid’s easy dance steps and vigorous moves by a dance crew.

The other two sets are more frenzied and informal: one is a dance floor with the crowd surrounding the DJ and his decks, similar to ubiquitous mix party shows like CULTUR FM , and the other looks like a fashion editorial, with Wizkid in front of a row of stylishly dressed women. In the video’s ending, a talking drum break is infused into the song, a nod to its fuji music inspirations .

This video for “Kese” is the first set of visuals since the release of Morayo, a curious choice since it was released to dominate party playlists during last year’s Detty December fare. However, summer is close by, which means the party continues.