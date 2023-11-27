Interview: WurlD Is Rediscovering the Joy In Releasing Music

WurlD’s entry into the Nigerian pop terrain came in the form of a simmer. In 2016, he released “Show You Off,” his first attempt at making an Afrobeats song after years of writing for and collaborating with hip-hop/R&B artists like Mario and BOB while living in Atlanta. At the time of the song’s release, Nigerian pop was in a transformative period, marked by the global domination of “One Dance” and the ‘Pon Pon’ invasion. For his Shizzi-produced debut, brassy horns, mid-tempo marching drums, and the singer’s silky tenor combined for a refreshing introduction to a then-budding Afro-fusion auteur.



“I came into an industry that didn’t have my sound,” WurlD confidently tells OkayAfrica over a Zoom call. “[That was] my first try at Afrobeats and I did that record intentionally because I used to go to clubs in ATL and most DJs played high-tempo music that was just vibes and not lyrically focused. I decided that if I’m going to do something, it will be more lyrically intentional.” In the following months post-release, “Show You Off” warmed its way up listeners’ ears, moving from the bowels of SoundCloud and YouTube to consistent spins on local radio stations and building up tangible ubiquity for WurlD.

While he released a few similarly successful singles after, it wasn’t until 2019 that most people caught a brighter glimpse of his artistic powers. In that year, he dropped two EPs, the genre-traversing Love is Contagious and the Sarz-produced, electro-R&B fare of I Love Girls With Trobul. WurlD also lent his pen to Davido’s ultra-popular hit song, “Blow My Mind,” along with other songwriting involvements on the superstar’s album, A Good Time. Things were no longer just simmering, they’ve been boiling over since—especially creatively.

WurlD. Photo: Muktar Onifade.

Don’t Get Used to This, WurlD’s new drop, is the blue-haired singer’s fifth project in as many years. Often, that sort of prolific verve threatens to be dampened by diminishing returns. Thankfully, and mostly by design, that’s not the case for WurlD. “I’m never burnt out by creating music” he says. “There’s a certain ginger I have when I create music. It’s a blessing knowing that I’ve created all these amazing songs over the years and the hunger is still there. I always create music like it’s my first time, like I’ve never had a hit record, like people don’t know who I am. That’s my approach to making every single song.”

Coming off last year’s debut album, My WorlD With U, the singer had to rediscover the joy of releasing music. A 19-song odyssey, that project was narrative-driven in its portrayal of personal growth, while also traversing a multitude of genres. Its reception was moderate at best, especially in Nigeria, failing to match the expectations WurlD had set. Part of that was also in the business of things. “I was in transition with my distributor and with the team I had at the time, it was the last project we were doing together and I didn’t feel like the support I needed was given,” he says. The process of promoting the album was lonely and it took some time to expel the ensuing jadedness.

Consequently, Don’t Get Used to This is lighter than the projects WurlD has released so far, and it thrives because of that. As with its predecessors, DGUTT has a central theme, albeit more a straightforward one. Rooted in the bliss of new, prosperous romance, WurlD expresses devotion, unbridled adulation, constant yearning, and more flowery emotions across the 8-song set. The lyrics are direct, elevated by a palpable intensity in his voice, evoking the all-consuming feeling of being into someone unreservedly.

WurlD. Photo: Muktar Onifade.

“This project is all about being present in the now,” WurlD says. “It’s being fully involved, not caring about what people think or where the person comes from or their past mistakes, and not getting used to it because it could change.” As an artist who has made songs and entire projects based on the complexities of modern romance, either being on the receiving end of toxicity (Trobul) or dishing it out (part of MWWU), WurlD’s lover-boy candour feels earned. “Anything you want, I go do am times two o,” he sings over the horns and Kizomba drums of “Do It,” with an undeniable earnestness in his voice.

Reuniting with close collaborator Sarz on the Afro-House highlight, “Location,” WurlD’s ability to create instantly memorable melodies is paired with promises to spoil his partner. The same gambit carries pre-released single, “Shake,” with its Amapiano log drums, soulful keys and horn accents. “When you listen to the songs on this project, I did not hold back on any single vulnerable emotion,” the singer says. “The true magic in giving yourself to someone is the vulnerability.”

Don’t Get Used to This is a showcase in versatility for WurlD, proof that he can thrive even if he doesn’t raise the stakes. The musical choices are still varied, the songwriting is more evocative than anecdotal, and it shows the level of excellence WurlD sets for himself far eclipses the ‘underrated’ tag that sometimes follows his name. “This project is very pop, I’m building a bigger space for myself,” he tells OKA. “To be honest, I’ve been feeling very undervalued in the Afrobeats space. Someone tweeted to me to say, ‘You’ve not released a good song since I Love Girls With Trobul and I was compelled to respond along the lines that you only like the chants in the intro of ‘MAD’. This is the mentality of the people that talk the most on social media.”

As much as WurlD would love to be better valued and loudly heralded within the Afrobeats, he’s conscious of the listeners who keenly pay attention to him and champion him. He’s appreciative enough to fit them into his priorities and purposes, constantly making the best music he can and curating the best experience for them. “People are going to see that with more music and know that I really just got started. If you feel like you loved WurlD music before, you’re in for a treat because the best hasn’t happened yet.”