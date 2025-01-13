Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' Returns with New Stars and Fresh Drama

“I know it’s going to end in premium tears, but so long as I’m the king of the jungle, we’re good,” renowned stylist Swanky Jerry declares in the newly-released trailer of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African. It’s a tantalizing glimpse into the drama, decadence, and chaos set to unfold when the third season of the hit reality show premieres later this week on Friday, January 17.

In its previous seasons, Young, Famous & African combined the excesses of celebrity and socialite lifestyle with ego-driven conflict and moments of vulnerability. The show has spawned several highlights and driven a handful of viral conversations, living up to its title as “Africa’s hottest reality series.”