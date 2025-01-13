Cynthia Erivo Earns Best Leading Actress Nomination at the BAFTAs

Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African' Returns with New Stars and Fresh Drama

Nigerian actress Ini Edo and South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote join the SAFTA-winning series' third season, as drama unfolds in Africa's richest square mile.

A still of renowned stylist Swanky Jerry in Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’

Renowned stylist Swanky Jerry in Netflix’s ‘Young, Famous & African’

Photo by Netflix

“I know it’s going to end in premium tears, but so long as I’m the king of the jungle, we’re good,” renowned stylist Swanky Jerry declares in the newly-released trailer of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African. It’s a tantalizing glimpse into the drama, decadence, and chaos set to unfold when the third season of the hit reality show premieres later this week on Friday, January 17.

In its previous seasons, Young, Famous & African combined the excesses of celebrity and socialite lifestyle with ego-driven conflict and moments of vulnerability. The show has spawnedseveral highlights and driven a handful of viral conversations,living up to its title as “Africa’s hottest reality series.”

Season 3 welcomes South African content creator Kefilwe Mabote, iconic Nigerian actress Ini Edo, and Ugandan boxer and entrepreneur Shakib Lutaaya to the show’s cast of superstars. They will join returning cast members like Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, Namibian businessman and media personality Luis Munana, South African rap artist Nadia Nakai, and several other familiar personalities from past seasons.

The show will again see the packed cast of friends and frenemies shaking up Sandton, aka Africa’s richest square mile, offering dramatic break-ups and affecting make-ups. TheSAFTA-winning series will pull back the curtains on fractured marriages, fragile friendships, and fresh connections.

Notably, South African actress and media personality Bonang Matheba will not return to the show after debuting in the second season.

From Your Site Articles
Related
Brice Oligui Nguema, the Transitional President of Gabon, chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions and the Commander-in-Chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard, salutes during a military parade for the Gabon Independence Day in Libreville on August 17, 2024.
Central Africa

Gabonese Voters Back New Constitution

As Gabon inches closer to a return to democracy, a professor of political science breaks down his observations of the country's new constitution.

Related
Reuben Odanga interacting with two cast members.
Film + TV

Reuben Odanga Returns With Netflix’s New Kenyan Series ‘Mo-Faya’

With ‘Mo-Faya,’ Odanga explores family, ambition, and crime while staying true to Kenya’s vibrant cultural identity.