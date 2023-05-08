Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Young, Famous & African' Season 2
Luxury, success, and lots of ego are on the menu of Netflix SA's second season of the popular reality TV series.
Netflix has finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the second season of their original series, Young, African & Rich. Much to the delight of its worldwide fanbase, the streaming giants gave viewers a 2:22 minute glimpse into another season of drama, fame, and fortune. Happy to see our season one faves return, but weary to see how they'll interact with the newbies, season two looks more fabulous than the last.
Dubbed "Africa's hottest reality series", the trailer features saucy one-liners from the gang of African superstars looking to outshine each other. The trailer brought some relief as it was confirmed that all of season one's castmates would return to our screens. Season two's will see South African stars Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, Naked DJ, Andile Ncube, footballer Kayleigh Schwark, Nigerians Swanky Jerry, 2Baba, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, and Tanzanian recording artist Diamond Platnumz getting along as well as one could hope. Newcomers include South African media personality Bonang Matheba, Ghanaian-American singer Fantana, and Namibian wonder boy Luis Munana. The Netflix original continues to shine a light on the times and trials of the African elite as they gallivant across the gorgeous South African landscape. Season two promises to be even juicier than the first as we caught glimpses of a bestie blow-up, cat-fighting over a man, a health scare, and a couple figuring out how to love each other. Whew!
Season two of Young, Famous & African launches only on Netflix on 19 May 2023 worldwide.