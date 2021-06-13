South African Rapper 25K Drops 'Pheli Makaveli (Intro)' After Signing With Sony Music
Pretoria rapper 25K has released his highly anticipated single "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)" to launch pre-orders for his upcoming titular debut album Pheli Makaveli.
Pretoria's trap rapper 25K has announced that he is officially signed with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. Following months of teasing fans, 25K has finally delivered "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)", a single off his upcoming debut album Pheli Makaveli. The song is a bass-dropping, energy tripping-single that is expected of an artist who just broke into international markets. Curated by hip-hop artist Zoocci Coke Dope, the Pheli Makaveli album is due to drop at the end of July, following the release of two more singles "Hustler's Prayer" and "Trap Jumpin''.
Read: How a 3-Year-Old Song Earned SA Artist 25K a Deal with Universal & a Co-Sign From AKA
The single traces out 25K's career rise since a few years ago. Switching seamlessly between English and Setswana, 25K rides the beat with unmatched lyrical ease and rhythm. "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)", an ode to 25K's hometown of Atteridgeville ends with snippets of interviews with criminals and victims of crime, a plea for government's intervention to alleviate poverty in the area. At just 27, 25K resonates with many young men who are left to hustle from themselves. "Pheli Makaveli (Intro)" is the honourable single that signifies his partnership with the Sony Music Entertainment Africa which has been in the works for a couple of years.
Sony Music Entertainment Africa A&R Manager Lutendo Kungoane 'Sliqe', shared their admiration for 25K soon after the official announcement of his signing.
"25K is a great addition to the hip-hop op roster at Sony Music. He brings hope, edge, community, truth and love to the stable. This is his debut album and I'm glad we're on his side and a part of his history. Hip-hop has evolved over the years and we're all getting a front seat to the Pheli Makaveli show. South Africans all over the country will grow to love the raw, floetic, storytelling trap star, 25K."
Born Lehlohonolo Molefe, 25K was raised in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria and an hour from Johannesburg. His rap journey shot up during his teenage years when he entered a talent show in Grade 10, where he rapped to DJ Khaled's "I'm On One" instrumental. In 2019, 25K broke onto the scene with his hit singe "Culture Vulture", inspired by the supposed lack of innovation in South Africa's hip-hop scene. The single caught the attention of industry greats Cassper Nyovest and AKA who decided to feature on the "Culture Vulture" remix alongside Emtee. The song went on to win Best Remix at the South African Hip Hop Awards.
Stream to "Pheli Makaveli (Intro) on Spotify.
