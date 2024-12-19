With “Sade,” Adekunle Gold Challenged The Nigerian Music Industry

Everyone knows the story, or at least a version of it. It is the early 2010s, the prime age of Afrobeats music, an era of experimentation, sleek music productions, and generation-defining artists making generation-defining music. This was an era of infinite possibilities that a lanky, young man with cropped hair wanted to be a part of, without much success at first.

That man, known now as Adekunle Gold(real name Adekunle Kosoko), resorted to holding down a day job in the financial sector while working as a graphic designer and brand specialist. At that time, these were low-stakes and relatively easy ways to enter the Nigerian music industry. In his graphic design role, he created the logo for YBNL, the first record label he would later sign with, and artwork for artists under the label. Advancements in music technology have democratized distribution processes for emerging artists with platforms like Soundcloud and Spotify. Similarly, social media platforms like TikTok launch new artists by directly connecting them with audiences. But things were different back then. Musicians needed validation from label executives before being thrust in front of an audience. Thus, breaking into the industry was challenging, especially for someone like Adekunle Gold, an alternative artist trying to blend various elements from neo-soul to folk, Afro-juju to highlife with Afropop. However, with the release of "Sade," Adekunle Gold entered the Afrobeats music industry in a way many couldn't: by making unpopular music popular. He didn't enter the industry as a rapper or street pop artist, as most people at the time did, but as a singer whose music, folksy, narrative-driven, and anchored by beautifully written lyrics, surprised many but still fit the high-energy sonic landscape of that time. In "Sade," Adekunle Gold reimagines the pursuit of desire. Sampling the guitar riffs of One Direction's "Story Of My Life," he created a poetic song restructured and made more interesting by a gentle groove of talking drums. There was no assertiveness, only a tender, quiet observance of one's desire. These qualities made the song tender, and, him, a welcome antithesis to the brash, cold-hearted male celebrity image cultivated by many artists of that era. Like many of his songs, "Sade," which turns 10 today, came from an unlikely source of inspiration. "The best part of making Sade was when I started writing it," Adekunle Gold tells OkayAfrica. "I was in traffic sometime in May 2013, returning from work. I heard One Direction's "Story of My Life"for the first time, and there was an interlude where I just started freestyling [the hook to Sade]; I didn't think much of it. I finished the song in November 2014, then went to Olaitan Dada to make the song, and he added talking drums to it. I thought it was brilliant."

- YouTube