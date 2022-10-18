The Acting Head of the African CDC Alleges Discrimination at Germany Airport
Kenya's Ahmed Ogwell, the acting head of the African Centers for Disease Control (CDC), returned to Kenya after allegedly experiencing racism by immigration officials in Germany
During a trip to Germany, Ahmed Ogwell, the acting leader for the African Centres for Disease Control (CDC), alleges that he was “mistreated” by officials at Germany's Frankfurt Airport. Ogwell was in Germany to to attend the World Health Summit in Berlin, but after the alleged incident occurred, he chose to return home to Kenya.
On Monday, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation and leave some encouraging words for his followers.
\u201cGood morning. I\u2019m safely back in #Africa, home to the most resilient human beings I know. From the @Airport_FRA immigration misadventure I share some lessons: \n1) Don\u2019t reduce ur dignity to fit someone else\u2019s prejudices - you\u2019ll be feeding a wolf that will one day devour you/2\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665977674
\u201c2) A visa often means little when you are carrying an African passport - regular or diplomatic. \n3) Very many decent people are mistreated everyday and don\u2019t have the microphone to let the world know - I empathize with ALL of you. and/3\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665977674
\u201c4) Home is best - Mama Afrika remains my refuge (and 1.5 billion others!) so I must take care of her. And so should you \ud83e\udef5\ud83c\udffe. \n#MyAfrika\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665977674
After the German airport caught wind of Ogwell's comments, they took to Twitter to apologize about the situation. They also invited Ogwell to share more information about his experience.
\u201c@laktarr001 Hello Dr. Ogwell,\nwe are very sorry to hear about your recent experience \ud83d\ude41 \nAs an international airport, we welcome all passengers and do not tolerate any form of discrimination or racism. We would like to have more information about this incident. 1/3\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665810920
The incident ignited an outpouring of support for Ogwell, as well as opened up the floor for other customers to voice their complaints about similar experiences at the Frankfurt airport.
\u201c@Airport_FRA My family just came back home to USA and says airport personnel at German Airport was racist and rude. You spend alot money and time to visit Europe for first time and go thru this foolishness.They love Croatia but did get a few stares there. WHATS GOING ON OVER THERE ?\u201d— Frankfurt Airport (@Frankfurt Airport) 1629453822
\u201c@Airport_FRA @laktarr001 This is the drop of water that has overflowed the mud. Frankfurt airport is notorious for its anti-black racism. @laktarr001 is the victime of too many. Stop bullying black people @Airport_FRA\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665810920
\u201c@Airport_FRA @laktarr001 Whenever i tell my friends and family that am never to leave Africa for any other continent they think am joking.\u201d— \ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl (@\ud835\udd3b\ud835\udd63. \ud835\udd38\ud835\udd59\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd55 \ud835\udd46\ud835\udd58\ud835\udd68\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5dl) 1665810920
Ogwell's tweets were retweeted by thousands of Twitter users, who praised him for speaking up about the situation.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization Director-General also commented on the situation and praised Ogwell for speaking up.
\u201cI\u2019m so sorry to hear this, my brother @laktarr001. @WHO and @WorldHealthSmt are very concerned and we hope that the situation clears up quickly. Your voice and expertise, and that of the @AfricaCDC, are of the utmost importance to the #WHS2022 \nhttps://t.co/dJF2NJGQA0\u201d— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) 1665823298
