Nov. 12, 2021 01:37PM EST
Photo provided by the artist.

Kwesi Arthur.

The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Mafikizolo, Sun-El Musician, Davido and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Kwesi Arthur x Medikal 'Different'

Ghanaian stars Kwesi Arthur and Medikal connect on the new assertive banger "Different." In it, the duo trade a series of slick rhymes backed by heavy bass kicks and eerie piano keys.

Teezee x Davido 'Badi'

Nigeria's Teezee links up with superstar Davido for his breezy new one built on keys, "Badi." Teezee is set to release his debut solo EP, Arrested By Love soon. It's an unapologetic statement of carefree living and self-acceptance, with a line up of features including Pa Salieu, Deto Black. Lancey Foux, Prettyboy D O and more

Mafikizolo x Sun-El Musician x Simmy 'Mamezala'

Star duo Mafikizolo connect with Simmy and producer Sun-El Musician for the highly-addictive "Mamezala." Mamezala which means mother-in-law in Zulu is a mid-tempo track celebrating the formalization of a union through a wedding, and urging the future mother-in-law to come outside, welcome the guests, and celebrate with ululations the incoming son/daughter-in-law.

Jess ETA 'Skata'

Rising Nigerian Jess ETA comes through with the head-turning new single "Skata," the lead track from his upcoming debut album. The afro-fusion and R&B-tinged number sees Jess ETA going in over a sizzling beat."Skata ijust transported me to its own world.. all I could think about was being enamoured with a woman whose assets and skills commanded the attention of everyone around her," he mentions.

K-Brwn x Oxlade 'Fall In Love'

Nigeria's K-Brwn shared his debut EP, Fall in Love, earlier this month. The 5-track collection tells a story of love, happiness, and overall positive vibes, by way of a fluid combination of English, Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin English lyrics. Its lead single, "Fall in Love," is an infectious afropop tune featuring star Oxlade.

LÁOLÚ Channels Gods On Earth In Latest Project 'Time To Heal'

The Nigerian artist's NFT collab with Djimon Hounsou runs from November 10th to 15th and urges us to recognize the past, celebrate the present, and project a future drenched in our rich African history.

Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Láolú's latest project is one centered around the beauty and grace of the human body. The visual art series, titled Time To Heal, consists of five unique portraits featuring Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou as a canvas onto which Láolú applied his famous body art known as the "Sacred Art of the Orí". The body designs have been featured in many of Láolú's exhibitions; as well as on Dj Tunez's "Energy" single cover; the artwork for US personality Charlamagne Tha God's Tha God's Honest Truth show; and more.

Time To Heal looks at the artist paint Yoruba patterns and symbols related to alertness, compassion, and the quest for freedom onto Djimon's head, right hand, and left shoulder. The outcome is a bright image of the actor as an African Warrior of Light. (In a press release, the Beninese-American actor says, "I feel this compelling need, this inherent obligation to give back to my continent, to my people, and to champion the idea of reconciliation and reconnection.") The artwork series will be sold in a premium auction on the Binance NFT Marketplace between November 10 and 15, 2021, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Djimon Hounsou Foundation.

The visual artwork comes to the world as the artist's debut in the NFT market. An NFT, (Non-Fungible Token) is a piece of art that is stored as a unique digital file hosted on a server and then sold through encrypted blockchains.The NFT's are acquired through auctions (sold in cryptocurrency) and the highest bidder is crowned as the owner of the "one-of-one" piece.

In this project, Láolú manifests his beloved 'Sacred Art of Ori' through Djimon's body, but asks viewers to look at the artwork and ask themselves, "What would I look like as a God?" The series focuses on empowering young Africans to honor their heritage, as well as bringing them closer to the history and stories of gods and goddesses from Yoruba mythology. "You're not just looking at art on the walls of a museum", he says, "You are the museum. You are the art, you embody it."

We spoke with the Brooklyn-based artist about his come-up, his ability to stay present and true to himself, and taking his designs to space.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity

Keep reading... Show less

Spotlight: NNB Sends Postcards From The Kingdom of Dahomey

The brand is here to revive the history of the fallen West African kingdom and is manifesting it through streetwear.