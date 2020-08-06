Here’s a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) Winners
Here's an updated list of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) winners.
Editor's note: this list will be updated as more winners are announced.
Congratulations are in for winners from the second night of the 2020 SAMAs week-long virtual ceremony. Surprising wins and loses have rocked the award show since the beginning of the week.
The 2020 SAMAs are running under a series of five 30-minute episodes from the 3rd to the 7th of August. To keep audiences online glued to their screens, subthemes in hashtags accompany each episode.
Read: Davido Wins a South African Music Award for 'A Good Time'
Episode one, dubbed #ForThaRoots was dedicated to traditional and gospel music. Ndlovu Youth Choir, who shot to fame by making it to America's Got Talent semi-final, aptly opened with a resounding and soulful rendition of Toto's "Africa". Amanda Black's powerful performance added to the razzle and dazzle of the first night dedicated to the recognition of organic African music. Biggest win of the night was Davido for A Good Time in the category "Rest of Africa Award" while Nandi Madida and K.O won "Best Collaboration" for "Say You will". Ami Faku surprisingly lost out in "Newcomer Of The" to Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony.
Episode two, themed #ForThaSoul opened with soulful intergenerational performances from Jazz dame Judith Sephuma and Imali songstress Ami Faku. Prince Kaybee swooped in the "Male Artist of the Year" category while Samthing Soweto grabbed Best Afro Pop Album for Isphithiphithi.
Hosts Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath have kept the show alive by keeping to the overtop style of SAMAs with smooth engagement between online audiences and celebrity co-hosts who announced winners from home. Keep up to date with the action on SAMAs Instagram.
Here are the lists of winners so far:
#ForThaRoots
Best Maskandi Album:
Upopayi by Thokozani Langa
Best Traditional Music Album:
Ungabanaki by Qadasi & Maqhinga
Best Collaboration:
Say U Will by K.O featuring Nandi Madida
Best Traditional Faith Music Album:
Calvary by Dumi Mkokstad
Newcomer of the Year:
Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony
Best African Indigenous Faith Album:
Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela by Amadodana Ase Wesile
Best Jazz Album:
Queen Nandi: The African Symphony by Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble
Bestse Kontemporêre Musiek Album:
Sterker by Riana Nel
A Good Time by Davido (Nigeria)
#ForThaSoul
Best Afro Pop Album:
Isphithiphithi by Samthing Soweto
Best Reggae Album:
True Stories by Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda
Best African Adult Contemporary Album:
Folklore-Chapter 1 by Pilani Bubu
Best Adult Contemporary Album:
Africa by Ndlovu Youth Choir
Best R&B/Soul Album:
My Heart To Your Soul by Lungisa Xhamela
Best Alternative Music Album:
Cult Pop by Lo-Ghost
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:
Glory In His Presence by Benjamin Dube
Prince Kaybee for Re Mmino
#ForThaStreets
Best Kwaito Album:
Ikhenani by DJ Tira
Beste Pop Album:
#Partytjiedier by Kurt Darren
Best Pop Album:
Ghost by Mathew Mole
Best Hip Hop Album:
Becoming A Popstar by Yanga Chief
Best Selling DVD:
Volume 23 Live at CTICC by Joyous Celebration
Best Selling Artist:
Mlindo the Vocalist for Emakhaya
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Dan Tshanda
- This Is A Review Where I Write About How I Think 'DAMN.' Is Pretty ... ›
- Burundi Swears In New President, Evariste Ndayishimiye - OkayAfrica ›
- Angélique Kidjo Wants To "Bring Rock Back To Africa" With Her New ... ›
- Boots Riley: "Sorry to Bother You" - OkayAfrica ›
- Zimbabwe Will Hold Its First Post-Mugabe Elections on July 30 ... ›
- 10 Essential Ladysmith Black Mambazo Songs - OkayAfrica ›
- Davido Wins a South African Music Award for 'A Good Time ... ›
- Death of Cameroonian Journalist, Samuel Wazizi, Concealed By ... ›
- Prince Kaybee, DJ Zinhle & More Earn SAMA Nominations While ... ›
- South African Artist Master KG's 2019 Hit Single 'Jerusalema' is ... ›