Nobantu Shabangu
Aug. 06, 2020 04:19AM EST
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Samthing Soweto won Best Afro Pop Album for his masterpiece "Isiphithiphithi" at the 2020 SAMAs.

Here’s a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) Winners

Here's an updated list of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) winners.

Editor's note: this list will be updated as more winners are announced.

Congratulations are in for winners from the second night of the 2020 SAMAs week-long virtual ceremony. Surprising wins and loses have rocked the award show since the beginning of the week.

The 2020 SAMAs are running under a series of five 30-minute episodes from the 3rd to the 7th of August. To keep audiences online glued to their screens, subthemes in hashtags accompany each episode.

Episode one, dubbed #ForThaRoots was dedicated to traditional and gospel music. Ndlovu Youth Choir, who shot to fame by making it to America's Got Talent semi-final, aptly opened with a resounding and soulful rendition of Toto's "Africa". Amanda Black's powerful performance added to the razzle and dazzle of the first night dedicated to the recognition of organic African music. Biggest win of the night was Davido for A Good Time in the category "Rest of Africa Award" while Nandi Madida and K.O won "Best Collaboration" for "Say You will". Ami Faku surprisingly lost out in "Newcomer Of The" to Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony.

Episode two, themed #ForThaSoul opened with soulful intergenerational performances from Jazz dame Judith Sephuma and Imali songstress Ami Faku. Prince Kaybee swooped in the "Male Artist of the Year" category while Samthing Soweto grabbed Best Afro Pop Album for Isphithiphithi.

Hosts Dineo Langa and comedian Donovan Goliath have kept the show alive by keeping to the overtop style of SAMAs with smooth engagement between online audiences and celebrity co-hosts who announced winners from home. Keep up to date with the action on SAMAs Instagram.

Here are the lists of winners so far:

#ForThaRoots

Best Maskandi Album:

Upopayi by Thokozani Langa

Best Traditional Music Album:
Ungabanaki by Qadasi & Maqhinga

Best Collaboration:
Say U Will by K.O featuring Nandi Madida

Best Traditional Faith Music Album:
Calvary by Dumi Mkokstad

Newcomer of the Year:
Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble for Queen Nandi: The African Symphony

Best African Indigenous Faith Album:
Lona Ba Ratang Ho Phela by Amadodana Ase Wesile

Best Jazz Album:
Queen Nandi: The African Symphony by Ndabo Zulu & Umgidi Ensemble

Bestse Kontemporêre Musiek Album:
Sterker by Riana Nel

Rest of Africa Award:
A Good Time by Davido (Nigeria)

#ForThaSoul

Best Afro Pop Album:

Isphithiphithi by Samthing Soweto

Best Reggae Album:
True Stories by Bongo Riot Di Dancehall Wakanda

Best African Adult Contemporary Album:
Folklore-Chapter 1 by Pilani Bubu

Best Adult Contemporary Album:
Africa by Ndlovu Youth Choir

Best R&B/Soul Album:
My Heart To Your Soul by Lungisa Xhamela

Best Alternative Music Album:
Cult Pop by Lo-Ghost

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album:
Glory In His Presence by Benjamin Dube

Male Artist of the Year:
Prince Kaybee for Re Mmino

#ForThaStreets

Best Kwaito Album:

Ikhenani by DJ Tira

Beste Pop Album:

#Partytjiedier by Kurt Darren

Best Pop Album:

Ghost by Mathew Mole

Best Hip Hop Album:

Becoming A Popstar by Yanga Chief

Best Selling DVD:

Volume 23 Live at CTICC by Joyous Celebration

Best Selling Artist:

Mlindo the Vocalist for Emakhaya

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dan Tshanda

