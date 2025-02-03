The Looks From the Biggest African Celebrities at the Grammys 2025





The 67th Annual Grammy Awards celebrated musical excellence and showcased diverse fashion choices. African celebrities made distinct style statements, reflecting their aesthetics and cultural influences. Here are the standout looks that defined African presence at the 2025 Grammys.

Tems dresses for the occasion in a Grammy award color-way fit Tems poses with the award for Best African Music Performance for "Love Me JeJe" backstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy. Tems arrived at the Grammys wearing a striking black and gold ensemble, styled by her go-to stylist Dunsin Wright, who she praised during her acceptance speech after winning Best African Music Performance for "Love Me JeJe." The gold halter top was paired with a gold shawl, gloves and statement earrings, contrasted against a black maxi skirt with ruched detailing and a black head scarf as if to mirror the very Grammy award she walked away with last night. Tems and Wright have been rocking with each other since Tems' breakout year in 2020. Together, the pair have created some of Tems' most memorable looks, including her Tems and Wright have been rocking with each other since Tems' breakout year in 2020. Together, the pair have created some of Tems' most memorable looks, including her infamous 2023 Oscars white sculptural gown from Lever Couture's AW22 collection and the yellow Vivienne Westwood custom dress with dress white bead detailing she wore to the 2023 Grammys.

Cynthia Erivo steps away from Wicked to dazzle at the Grammys Cynthia Erivo attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic. Cynthia Erivo showcased two looks at the 2025 Grammys, each reflecting different facets of her evolving style. On the red carpet, she wore a sleek navy gown with a metallic silver high-neck detail — a notable departure from the black and green palette she's consistently embraced during her Wicked press run. For her tribute performance honoring the late Quincy Jones, where she delivered a theatrical rendition of "Fly Me to the Moon," Erivo switched to a dramatic black strapless gown with voluminous, sculptural detailing around the hips. Paired with towering black heels and a bejeweled headpiece, the outfit echoed the dramatic flair of her portrayal of Elphaba.

Trevor Noah pays homage to his Zulu heritage Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images. South African comedian Trevor Noah donned a well-tailored tuxedo accented with subtle embroidery inspired by Zulu beadwork. The clean lines and crisp fit highlighted his signature suave style, balancing sophistication and cultural homage. While hosting , Noah addressed Donald Trump's new immigration policies with sharp wit, quipping, "There's been a few changes in Washington. So I'm gonna enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country." Against this critique, his subtle nod to his Zulu heritage through the beadwork felt intentional — a quiet assertion of identity and a reminder that cultural pride transcends borders.

Yemi Alade shows cultural pride in Igbo couture Yemi Alade attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. Yemi Alade gave reverence to her Igbo heritage, wearing a custom gown in rich, vibrant red, adorned with intricate beadwork and traditional embroidery. The dress was complemented by elaborate coral bead accessories, with the entire look crafted to reflect the elegance of Igbo ceremonial attire with a contemporary twist. Alade’s appearance marked her first-ever Grammy nomination, an overdue milestone given her status as an industry veteran after being in the game for two decades. Alade missed out on a “Best African Music Performance” win for her song “Tomorrow” to fellow Nigerian Tems.

Rema makes his Grammys debut looking like money Nigerian singer Rema arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images. Rema brought an edgy, futuristic aesthetic to his Grammys debut. He wore an all-black ensemble, including a black leather bomber jacket with embossing, covering a black bullet-proof vest with silver accents. The silver detailing carried on throughout the look, with an opulent display of platinum, rose gold and diamond jewelry, including a chain with a photo pendant of his late brother and father. Another eye-catching piece was his Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon watch, valued at anywhere from $300,000 to over $1,000,000.Rema’s second studio album, Heis, earned a nomination for “Best Global Music Album” but lost out to Alkebulan II by Matt. B. featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Angélique takes the honor of opening for the Grammys Angélique Kidjo attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy. Angélique Kidjo graced the red carpet in a glittering black suit paired with a vibrant, multicolored silk scarf and a gold Africa-pendant chain necklace, showing love to the motherland through her look as always and adding a touch of warmth to her ensemble. As the most awarded African artist in Grammy history, with five wins, the Beninese-French living legend was nominated for “Best Global Music Performance” for her song "Sunlight To My Soul," featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir. Although she didn’t take home the award this time, losing to “Bemba Colorà” by Sheila .E, Gloria Estefan, and Mimy Succar, everyone felt Kidjo's presence as she had the honor of opening the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.