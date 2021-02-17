awards
Nobantu Shabangu
Feb. 17, 2021 08:48AM EST
Photo by ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP via Getty Images

Ugandan climate advocate, Vanessa Nakate, is photographed at her home in Kampala, during an interview with AFP on January 28, 2020.

Davido, Amoaka Boafo, Vanessa Nakate, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr & More Make 'Time 100 Next' List

The 2021 'Time 100 Next' list features Davido, Olugbenga Agboola, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Amoaka Boafo, Nsé Ufot, Vanessa Nakate and more outstanding Africans.

Time has announced its annual Time 100 Next list. The highly coveted list, currently in its second year, recognises outstanding people from across the world in different sectors such as politics, entertainment, literature, leadership and innovation. Nigerian singer Davido, Seirra Leonean politician Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Zimbabwean-born actor Regé-Jean Page and Ugandan activist Vannesa Nakate are just a few of the Africans representing the continent.

Read: Here are the African Women on the 2020 BBC '100 Women' List

Ghanaian painter Amoaka Boafo is the only African-born artist featured in the artist category. His work, according to Time "highlights Black identity and the African diaspora with complexity and warmth". Boafo is listed alongside African-American actors John David Washington and LaKeith Stanfield.

Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame and Davido made it into the "Phenoms" list for their outstanding talent. African women have represented on the leaders category with Vannessa Nakate and Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr recognised for their climate activism and political activism respectively. The Nigerian-American writer Ijeoma Oluo, who writes on race dynamics in America, flies the banner high in the advocate category.

Nigeria's dominance on this year's Time 100 Next list is undeniable. Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Feyikemi Abudu have made the list for their advocacy during the #EndSARS protests. The three women, who are founders of the Feminist Coalition, used technology to collect funds for #EndSARS at a time when Nigerian banks had allegedly closed down bank accounts of protestors. They reportedly raised more than 387,000 US dollars in Bitcoin.

Technological innovator Nigerian Olugbenga Agboola has clinched a spot in the innovator catergory. Agboola's silicon valley company, Flutterwave, assisted many small businesses with online transactions during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nsé Ufot, who was born in Nigeria, stands along with Agboola in the category for her work that ensured the dismantling of voter suppression in the U.S. Ufot is recognised for starting a non-profit to register voters in the state of Georgia where she grew up.

This year's Time100 Next list is remarkable and the above is only a summation of the outstanding people. Read the full list on Time magazine's website.

