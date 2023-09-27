Afro Nation Announces Headliners for Nigerian Debut

Afro Nation, the world's largest Afrobeats festival, has unveiled its first headliners and more for its highly anticipated debut in Nigeria.

Afrobeats, a rapidly growing global music genre with a significant influence on contemporary pop culture, has been celebrated through Afro Nation since its successful launch in 2019. The festival has quickly grown into the premier Afrobeats celebration worldwide, uniting the diaspora and serving a culturally underserved audience.

In 2022, Afro Nation returned with three major festivals on three continents, featuring headlining acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, along with top names in amapiano, dancehall, R&B, and more. These events took place at culturally significant locations around the world, including Portugal, Nigeria, Miami, and Detroit, offering a unique celebration of music, dance, food, and culture.

Returning to Africa on December 19th and 20th, Afro Nation promises a historic celebration of culture and unity against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, the cultural powerhouse of West Africa. The headliners for this event include Nigeria's own sensation, Burna Boy, and the U.K.'s pioneering Afroswing star, J Hus.

Burna Boy, known for his genre-defying sound and magnetic stage presence, will provide an unforgettable experience for fans in Lagos. His homecoming to Nigeria marks a monumental moment, as he recently became the first international Afrobeats artist to top the U.K. Album Chart with his acclaimed 7th album I Told Them... After headlining Afro Nation festivals worldwide, this return to Lagos holds special significance for the African Giant.

J Hus, riding high after his Mercury Prize shortlist record Beautiful and Brutal Yard, will make a triumphant return to Afro Nation. His ability to blend grime, dancehall, R&B, and Afrobeats has solidified his status as a cultural icon. Fans can expect electrifying performances of his hits, including collaborations with Burna Boy.

The star-studded two-day event will also feature Nigerian talents such as Igbo singer Flavour, neo-fuji torchbearer Seyi Vibez, and breakout Ghanaian Highlife rapper Black Sherif.

Additional lineup announcements are forthcoming, building anticipation for this landmark show. The event will draw tens of thousands of fans to Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island, symbolizing Nigerian unity and reflecting the festival's celebration of diversity within African music.

Afro Nation Host and Afrobeats historian Adesope Olajide, known as Shopsydoo, commented, "Afro Nation is the biggest festival celebrating Afrobeats and Afropop culture in the world. Having Burna and J Hus perform in Lagos, Nigeria (the home of AFROBEATS) for the first time will make ANN2023 a one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed."