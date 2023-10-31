Afro Nation Nigeria 2023 Has Been Cancelled

The highly anticipated Afro Nation Nigeria festival, scheduled for December in Lagos, has been officially canceled. The announcement was made by the festival's organizers in an official statement released on Oct. 31, 2023.

The decision to call off this much-awaited festival, which had generated immense excitement among fans and the music community, is rooted in the organizers' unwavering commitment to maintaining exceptionally high standards. The statement from the organizers explained, "As event planners, we hold ourselves to exceedingly high standards, and it has become evident that we cannot currently deliver a show that meets the quality expectations Nigeria deserves in December 2023."

Afro Nation, renowned for creating a platform for artists to connect with their fans and making cultural impacts on a global scale, has successfully hosted events in various locations, including Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit. Nigeria, however, holds a special place in their hearts, making the cancellation an especially poignant decision.

The organizers expressed their heartfelt disappointment in not being able to celebrate with their Nigerian fans this year but assured the public of their unwavering commitment to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that everyone can take pride in.

For those who had eagerly purchased tickets, the organizers have promised full refunds, which will also include booking fees. Ticket holders need not take any action, as they will receive an email containing detailed information about the refund process.



This announcement is undeniably a bitter disappointment for fans in Nigeria who were eagerly looking forward to experiencing the unique atmosphere of the Afro Nation Festival. The festival had earlier unveiled a star-studded lineup, featuring headliners such as Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, Seyi Vibez, and Black Sherif. The two-day event was initially set to take place at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

With the cancellation of the Afro Nation Nigeria festival, Ghana remains the sole African country to have hosted this globally renowned festival. Fans and the music community will have to exercise patience while waiting for the next opportunity to come together and celebrate the vibrant Afrobeat culture that Afro Nation is celebrated for.