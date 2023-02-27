Afro Nation Adds Wizkid, Davido, Popcaan & More to Star-Studded Line Up
The Afrobeats music festival has added more popular names to it's star-studded line up, promising to bring an extra groove to the sunny Portuguese coast.
Afro Nation festival returns this summer to sun-kissed Portimão, Portugal, armed with a lineup thrilling enough to make the trip.
This week, Afro Nation added new names to it's set list of performers and it includes Wizkid, Davido, Focalistic, Popcaan, Little Simz, and a host of others. These acts are all scheduled to hit the summer stage for the return of Afro Nation Portugal. Other headliners include Burna Boy, American rapper 50 Cent, and French-Senegalese performer Booba , who will be tasked with getting the party started, and letting the rest of the incredible roster do the rest.
Taking place during the prime of summertime goodness, the June 28-30th weekend of festivities is surely not the one to miss because Afro Nation Portugal just announced new names for it's festival's renowned roll out. In a statement about the addition, organizers said that they were excited about the updated roll out.
"We are excited to welcome Wizkid, Davido, Little Simz, Popcaan, Focalistic and more to Afro Nation Portugal 2023," said Afro Nation Portugal organisers. "These artists represent the very best of African music and culture, and we can't wait to see them perform on our beautiful beach stage. With so many incredible acts on the lineup, this is shaping up to be the summer’s most unmissable party, and our best festival yet."
The impressive lineup boasts talents from across the globe, attracting a varied crowd ready to let the good times roll. West Africa will be represented beautifully by other superstars on the list including Asake, Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, BNXN, and more, while East African legends Sauti Sol will hit the stage to provide their special flavor to the mix. South African beat masters Major League DJz, DJ Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo, Vigro Deep, and more will be around to give the people the amapiano fix they want and deserve.
Afro Nation seems to be keen on making a big splash this summer with it's star-studded line up. The organization announced the second phase of it's updated line up on Instagram earlier today. This year's Afro Nation Portugal will take place at Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve. Tickets and now available on the Afro Nation website.
