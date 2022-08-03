The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (July)

FeaturingCrayon, Burna Boy, Tems, Naira Marley, Omah Lay, P-Square, Fireboy DML, Mayorkun and many more.
Here are the best new songs and music videos that came out of the buzzing Nigerian scene in the month of July.
Burna Boy 'It's Plenty'
Burna Boy officially returned with his sixth-studio album,Love, Damini, earlier in July. Its 19 songs are built on a wide bed of sonic elements that include strains of afro-fusion, R&B, dancehall, reggae, hip-hop, pop and more. The slightly more pop-leaning songs like "It's Plenty" and "For My Hand," featuring Ed Sheeran, are sure to make their way up radio and streaming charts across the globe with their clever blend of afro-fusion beat work with pop vocal elements. Read our review of Love, Damini here.
Crayon 'Ijo (Laba Laba)'
Mavin Records star Crayon recently shared the uplifting, Sarz-producedsingle "Ijo (Laba Laba). He now drops the captivating new visuals for the track, directed by TG Omori. “’Ijo [Laba Laba]’ is a song intended to drive you to dance - regardless of your current predicament," Crayon explains. "As colourful and bubbly as a butterfly, this is a song that lifts your spirit and soul. You should also appreciate the multicultural vibe by singing in multiple languages. This is music that soundtracks a carnival”
Naira Marley 'Excuse Moi' Ft MHD
Naira Marley comes through with the music video for his God's Timing's The Best standout "Excuse Moi," featuring none-other-than the king of French Afro-trap MHD. The vibrant clip was shot in France by Lucie Morey and finds the two controversial artists pairing up for a highly energectic affair.
Tems 'No Woman No Cry'
The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever featured clips of Nigeria's highly-buzzing Temscovering Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry," the lead track of a new 3-song EP, entirely produced by the film's composer Ludwig Göransson. The Marley cover features Tems' soaring voice doing a faithful rendition of the classic tune accompanied by a minimal-yet-cinematic arrangement of electric guitar, bass, keys and strings.
Omah Lay 'i'm a mess'
Omah Lay is overwhelmed by the party life in his new single and music video for "I'm A Mess." The track sees him delivering inward-looking verses about anxiety, loneliness and alcohol use over a moody afro-fusion beat. It's one of the many highlights off his newly released album, Boy Alone.
P-Square 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme)'
Nigerian award-winning, multi-platinum selling sibling duo P-Square made their return — and the response from fans show that they were dearly missed. Considered one of the biggest pop duos to croon their way across the continent, siblings Peter and Paul Okoye are back with single "Jaiye (Ihe Geme)" after their very public (and awkward) break-up, five years ago.
Beyoncé x Tems 'MOVE'
Nigerian musical legend in the making Tems is one hell of a force. This week alone saw Tems being revealed as one of the many artists to contribute to iconic American singer Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance. Tems is a credited feature on the standout track "MOVE."
Fireboy DML & Asake 'Bandana'
YBNL star Fireboy DML connects with the rising Asake for "Bandana," an inspirational and thankful tune in which Fireboy counts his blessings while telling his story. The second offering off his upcoming album, Playboy, "Bandana" is built on a guitar riff and afrobeats-inspired percussion.
Mayorkun 'Certified Loner (No Competition)'
Mayorkun's amapiano-inspired "Certified Loner (No Competition" has been on steady repeat since it dropped earlier this month. The highly-addictive afropop tune now gets a stylish video treatment which follows the Nigerian star to mansions, cars, the waterside and more. Mayorkun is embarking on an upcoming Mayor of Lagos tour across the United States with pre-sales going live here on July 20.
BNXN & Wande Coal 'Kenkele'
BNXN (formerly Buju) connects with Wande Coal for the bouncy number "Kenkele," the first taste we get off his upcoming project Bad Since 97. The uplifting, Produced by SAK PASE-produced song is all about living the best life and follows both Nigerian artists to a full spa day.
- Billboard & Afro Nation Launching New U.S. Afrobeats Chart ... ›
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›
- What Does the New US Afrobeats Chart Mean For African Music ... ›