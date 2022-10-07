The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Asake, Black Sherif, Joeboy, Amémé and more
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
Asake "Joha"
Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Asakeseems to have figured out his recipe for success. The Lagos-born star released his debut album Mr. Money with The Vibe last month, and the man simply did not miss. His latest gift to us comes as a new music video for breakout hit "Joha" and saw the performer pull out all the stops. Directed by his longtime collaborator TG Omori, Asake's optimism and confidence in his craft can be felt through the screen as the stylish Nigerian gallivants across the US party capital city that is Las Vegas. Check out our recent feature on The Unquestionable Rise of Asake.
Black Sherif 'The Villain I Never Was'
Ghana's Black Sherif shares his debut albumThe Villain I Never Was, a sonically refreshing body of work that underscores his personal struggles and triumphs. The album is a 14-track offering that has a single feature from Nigeria's Burna Boy. "It took me everything to give life to this body,” says the 20-year-old Black Sherif in a conversation about the effort he put behind the album. “The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to.”
AMÉMÉ 'Power'
Rising West African producer and DJ AMÉMÉ shares his new 3-song EP, Power. In this new release, the producer—who has found support from big names like Black Coffee and Diplo—continues his addictive blend of house grooves, spiritual vocal, and African elements. Get into it above.
Joeboy "Likkle Riddim"
Joeboyis sharing his latest single "Likkle Riddim," a record off of his upcoming sophomore album. The record is a party banger that merges afrobeats with dancehall in an undeniable culture fusion that marries West African sounds with the sharp melody of Caribbean rhythm.
Batida feat. Poté "Ah!"
Portuguese/Angolan electronic producer Batida recently shared the new instrumental single, “Ah!” featuring Poté. The uplifting track is paired with a music video that follows both artists as they bike around the outskirts of Lisbon and end up at a DJ gig. You can find the track on Batida's forthcoming album Neon Colonialismoout October 21 on Crammed Discs.
