Burna Boy Is King of the World In New Video For "It's Plenty"
You heard the man: "Everyday party!"
Just in case you forgot how big of a global superstar Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy is, his latest music video is a keen reminder. Africa's Giant has blessed fans with the accompanying visuals to hit single "It's Plenty", and what a joy it is to see someone living the life of their dreams.
Burna Boy has had a busy 2022 with performances all over the globe. Fans from New York City all the way to Johannesburg have been granted the chance to see the "Last Last" crooner perform for them, and his music video for "It's Plenty" echoes just that.
The singer's video starts with scenes from the plethora of festival stages he dominated this year and perfectly illustrates the massive crowds he pulls wherever he goes. Burna's position within the global music industry also took center stage with a casual appearance from Canadian rapper Drake reminding us just how much of a Giant he is.
The birthday celebrations seem to have continued well into the year, as Burna's global success Love, Daminiwas released a week after his 31st birthday this year, and birthday cakes and candles were sprinkled throughout the celebratory music video. And that Damini smile was in full effect and positively contagious, as the entire music video manifested as a joyful ode to working hard, but allowing yourself to celebrate, too.
Burna can be seen partying alongside his team members, as well as handing out sweet treats to fans and supporters from his "It's Plenty Ice Cream" truck. Produced by JAE5 and The Elements, fan favorite "It's Plenty" might just be the delicious end to summer we all need.
Watch Burna Boy's music video for single "It's Plenty" here!
