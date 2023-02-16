AKA's 'Mass Country' Album Will Be Released Posthumously
Late rapper AKA's management has revealed that his album will be released as scheduled on February 24.
The Forbes family, as well as the management of late rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, also known asAKA, have revealed that his upcoming album Mass Country will be released as planned on February 24, with a single titled "Company," to premiere this Friday, February 17, alongside longtime collaborator and friend Kiddominant.
The duo had previously collaborated on AKA's hit song "Fela In Versace." Raphael Benza of Vth Season writes:
"Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fueled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity…Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long!! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise"
AKA's co-manager, Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande, who also co-executive produced Mass Country, adds: "The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll out and creating all the content we have under his direction," said Ndimande.
Sean Watson, Managing Director at his record label Sony Music Entertainment in Africa stated that South Africa was in grief over the loss. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. Our hearts are broken. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa,” said Watson.
In the wake of AKA's death, South African authorities have said that his death was an assassination plot, however, there have not been any arrests made in connection to his death at this time.
The Forbes family recently made a statement stating that the public service for AKA will take place on Friday, February 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It will be streamed online below. There will also be a private funeral where AKA will be put to rest.