South African Rapper AKA Has Died
The 35-year-old performer was allegedly gunned down in Durban, Friday night.
Multiple reports out of the tip of Africa have delivered the shocking news of South African rapper AKA's death. According to police sources in Durban, South Africa, the 35-year-old rapper was murdered in a dry-by-shooting while standing outside of a restaurant, Friday night.
Social media users claim that the rapper was in Durban to perform at a nightclub to celebrate his birthday. The shooting took place outside of popular Durban spot Wish Restaurant, as was captured and posted by members of his team. Parademics responded to a shooting incident around 10:15 pm, ALS Spokesperson and paramedic Garrith Jamieson told TimesLive. "On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately, the first male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.” The South African Police Service and local Metro officers were on the scene, closing off access to the murder scene. No further updates have been released.
Kiernan Jarryd Forbesmade his way onto the South African hip-hop scene around 2009, with his first hit 'Victory Lap' being the one to set him up for stardom. Three successful albums later, the 'Lemons (Lemonade)' crooner was setting up to make his return, and release his first album in five years. The star most recently released single 'Prada', featuring fellow South African rapper Khuli Chana, as he continued to tease the new music he anticipated sharing with the world. His last Instagram post sees him opening himself up to bright light, as well as a series of photos of him and his team in the studio.
The late rapper leaves behind daughter Kairo, who he shares with South African musician DJ Zinhle. We send our deepest condolences to the Forbes family.