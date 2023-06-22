Amaarae Stuns on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Ghanaian musician Amaarae appeared on NPR's Emmy-winning Tiny Desk Concert, marking her debut and becoming the first Ghanaian act to appear on the show.

The concert, which premiered on Thursday, showcased the remarkable vocals of the talented artist as she delivered an amazing performance of seven songs. Among the tracks were "Reckless & Sweet," "Wasted Eyes," "Disguise," "Big Steppa," "Co-Star," "HELLZ ANGEL," and "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" — five from her critically acclaimed album Fountain Baby and two from her debut record, The Angel You Don't Know.

Sidney Madden, the producer for Tiny Desk, expressed admiration for Amaarae's performance, stating that her inclusion in NPR Music's Black Music Month lineup exemplifies the profound influence of West African sounds on the United States. Madden further spoke about Amaarae's album Fountain Baby, describing it as an immersive musical experience characterized by a diverse range of genres. He noted that Amaarae skillfully merges African percussion with baile funk, alté, pop punk, and garage, resulting in a triumphant and exhilarating body of work.

NPR Music is currently commemorating Black Music Month with an impressive array of brand-new Tiny Desk concerts. These performances collectively represent the past, present, and future of Black music, showcasing the unparalleled talent and creative expressions of Black artists. The month-long celebration features meticulously curated shows that aim to highlight the groundbreaking ways in which Black musicians continue to redefine their artistry. Through the unique platform of the Tiny Desk Concerts, NPR Music endeavours to provide a distinctive space for these artists to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience.

Amaarae's inclusion in NPR Music's Black Music Month lineup challenges simplistic categorizations like "Afrobeats" and showcases the multifaceted nature of her music.

Watch her performance below.