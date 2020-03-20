video premiere
Mar. 20, 2020 09:01AM EST
Photo: BenHausdorff

French Montana, Angel and Davido

Watch Angel's New Video For 'Blessings' Remix Featuring Davido & French Montana

Video Premiere: Follow buzzing UK artist Angel as he's joined by Davido & French Montana for a night at the bowling lanes.

Buzzing UK-based artist Angel has been making waves with the remix to his single "Blessings," which features the added star power of Davido and French Montana.

"Blessings," which is built on addictive beat work and smooth guitar melodies, gets new life as the Nigerian star and NY rapper inject it with their own distinct musical flavors. Davido kicks things off in this new remix with his solid melodies, while French brings it home halfway through the remix.

"I feel like French and Davido bring the track to an even wider audience," Angel tells OkayAfrica. "We all come from different cultures, me from London, French from NY and Davido from Nigeria with the Afro beat movement. It was just so organic to blend all of these sounds together. You see the track In a new light, and now the whole world hears the track with a new perspective. The original was about appreciating the blessings and now it's about celebrating our blessings."

The new music video for the "Blessings" remix, which we're premiering here today, follows Angel, Davido and French Montana through a night at the bowling lanes then a house party.

Angel told us a little more about the making of the track, "I first met Davido in NYC when he recorded the vocals which was so sick to be there because there was no back and forth of sending the vocal. It was a vibe to be in the room when he delivered it and it created a great bond between us."

"With French, I feel like he took it to a whole other level so it was great to be all together. With all of us on set it felt really organic, and no one was out of place, like three brothers coming together to send a great message to the world. The race is not for the swiftest, but for those that can endure. Blessings."

Watch our premiere of "Blessings" remix video below.

Angel - Blessings REMIX (Official Video) ft. French Montana, Davido youtu.be

Photo: Francois Prud'homme

Ghana Meets London In Onipa's 'We No Be Machine'

Video Premiere: Onipa blend electronics and booming vocals in the title track from their upcoming debut album, We No Be Machine.

Onipa are a group born out of a Ghana-to-London collaboration between members KOG (KOG & the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (Nubiyan Twist), rounded out by additional input from Dwayne Kilvington and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist).

The outfit are now premiering the new music video for "We No Be Machine," the title track from their upcoming debut album, which pairs haywire electronics with booming vocals and afro-inspired grooves.

The video for "We No Be Machine," directed by Pishdad Modaressi and Excell, follows Onipa as they escape from a sinister science facility.

Antibalas "Fight Am Finish" (Youtube)

Watch Antibalas' Striking Video For 'Fight Am Finish'

Video Premiere: NYC afrobeat group Antibalas' new video is a "vision of a Nigerian slave returning to Africa to reclaim his freedom, land, and spirit."

Pioneer NYC afrobeat ensemble Antibalas is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of their latest album, Fu Chronicles.

The new album takes listeners to older pre-gentrification days in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, when the band was formed out of lead singer Duke Amayo's kung fu dojo.

Today we're premiering the new music video for album highlight, "Fight Am Finish," a song that about being ready for our daily battles and ultimately overcoming them. The music video was filmed in between Badagry and the New Afrika Shrine in Nigeria, as well as Grand Street in Brooklyn, the same street where Amayo's kung fu dojo was located and where he met founding Antibalas members Martin Perna and Gabe Roth.

"In 1803, Igbo slaves from Nigeria committed mass suicide off the U.S. coast near Georgia," Duke Amayo tells OkayAfrica. "It was the largest known mass slave suicide and uprising. The mutiny and suicide by the Igbo people has been called the 'first freedom march' in U.S. history. [This video] is my vision of a Nigerian slave returning to Africa to reclaim his freedom, land, and spirit. Fight Am Finish! Never ever let go of your dreams."

Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Bongo Flava artist recently confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged that people follow the hygiene guidelines issued by their relevant authorities.

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA, real name Khamis Mwinjuma, recently confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media, the Bongo Flava artist shared the news in a video showing himself in self-isolation at an undisclosed location.

Photo courtesy of Mike Song / Beating Heart.

Watch Tanzanian Up-and-Comer Mike Song's New Video For 'Temptation'

Video Premiere: "This song is my real story, this is me. I am the kid hustling on the streets, life is hard fighting all day, every day just to get by," says the rising artist Mike Song.

Mike Song's story is a compelling one.

At 17, he was living homeless in Dar Es Salaam, when he saw an ad for a music production workshop in Zanzibar. Mike managed to borrow enough money to make his way over and it was at that workshop that he met Beating Heart Project production team Saronde.

"Temptation" was born during those days at the workshop, as "Mike stepped up to the mic and proceeded to enchant the room with the sweetness and sincerity of his voice," Beating Heart mentions. "When he was asked what the song was about, Mike spoke about how his father had died when he was young, he was looking after his mother and younger sister and was tempted to give up pursuing his dreams of music to get a normal job."

"This song is my real story, this is me. I am the kid hustling on the streets, life is hard fighting all day, every day just to get by," Mike Song tells OkayAfrica. "My creative struggle is real; my friends support me but I often feel the temptation to quit—I also hear the voice of my father telling me not to give up. My passion is singing and know deep down that life is going to be OK because I have my friends and family, but for now I have to focus on my dreams of being a successful performer."

Watch out music video premiere for "Temptation" below, the song is out today on Beating Heart.

