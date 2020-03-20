Watch Angel's New Video For 'Blessings' Remix Featuring Davido & French Montana
Video Premiere: Follow buzzing UK artist Angel as he's joined by Davido & French Montana for a night at the bowling lanes.
Buzzing UK-based artist Angel has been making waves with the remix to his single "Blessings," which features the added star power of Davido and French Montana.
"Blessings," which is built on addictive beat work and smooth guitar melodies, gets new life as the Nigerian star and NY rapper inject it with their own distinct musical flavors. Davido kicks things off in this new remix with his solid melodies, while French brings it home halfway through the remix.
"I feel like French and Davido bring the track to an even wider audience," Angel tells OkayAfrica. "We all come from different cultures, me from London, French from NY and Davido from Nigeria with the Afro beat movement. It was just so organic to blend all of these sounds together. You see the track In a new light, and now the whole world hears the track with a new perspective. The original was about appreciating the blessings and now it's about celebrating our blessings."
The new music video for the "Blessings" remix, which we're premiering here today, follows Angel, Davido and French Montana through a night at the bowling lanes then a house party.
Angel told us a little more about the making of the track, "I first met Davido in NYC when he recorded the vocals which was so sick to be there because there was no back and forth of sending the vocal. It was a vibe to be in the room when he delivered it and it created a great bond between us."
"With French, I feel like he took it to a whole other level so it was great to be all together. With all of us on set it felt really organic, and no one was out of place, like three brothers coming together to send a great message to the world. The race is not for the swiftest, but for those that can endure. Blessings."
Watch our premiere of "Blessings" remix video below.
Angel - Blessings REMIX (Official Video) ft. French Montana, Davido youtu.be
- 9 Afro-Cuban Artists & Intellectuals You Should Know - OkayAfrica ›
- AKA, Anatii and the Gospel of Money & Power - OkayAfrica ›