music news
popular
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 06, 2020 10:48AM EST
Still via YouTube

Left: Still from Adeyemi Michael's 'Entitled,' Right: Still from Davido's '1 Milli.'

Davido's '1 Milli' Video Called Out for Allegedly Copying the Work of Nigerian Artist Adeyemi Michael

Some viewers have pointed out striking similarities between the artist's latest music video and the 2018 short film 'Entitled' by British-Nigerian filmmaker Adeyemi Michael.

Last week, Nigerian megastar Davido released the music video for his single "1 Milli," which depicted a wedding celebration between he and his fiancé Chioma Rowland. The festive video was mostly well-recieved upon its release, but now the artist is being accused of having copied the work of Nigerian-British filmmaker Adeyemi Michael.

Davido's music video, which was directed by Dir. K, features a ceremonial scene in which a middle-aged women, dressed in regal traditional attire, appears on horseback amongst a celebratory crowd. Several observers online noted that the scene bears a striking resemblance to Michael's 2018 short film, Entitled, which featured memorable shots of his mother donning traditional Yoruba attire and riding a horse through London's Peckham neighborhood. The film highlights the plight of immigrants and their ability to overcome, through shots that show Michael's mother as a regal and powerful matriarch.

Take a look at the short film below:

youtu.be

After seeing Davido's latest video, several fans and supporters of Michael's work took to Twitter yesterday to share side-by-side images of scenes from "1 Milli" and stills from Entitled, noting the resemblance between the two works and calling out the alleged plagiarism on Davido's part. Others have raised questions around intellectual property and the often vague lines around what is considered "paying homage" and outright stealing.


This isn't the first time that a high-profile artist has been accused of plagiarizing the work of another African artist without properly crediting them. Back in 2018, British-Liberian visual artist Lina Iris Viktor sued Kendrick Lamar after she claimed that her work was used without her permission in his music video for "All the Stars." A similar occurrence happened last year, when South African artist Petite Noire pointed out similarities between his short film "The Gift and the Curse" and Beyoncé's "Spirit" music video.

Many have advocated for more collaboration amongst African creatives on both big and small scales in order to avoid the issue, suggesting that Davido's team could've reached out to the artist as a show of support and solidarity for another African artist. A recent example of this being Burna Boy's recent GQ spread, which has been praised for the fact that fellow Africans were involved in all levels of production, from the writing to the styling and photography.

We've reached out to Davido's team for comment. As of Friday morning neither they nor Michael have addressed the matter publicly.

For more context, see Davido's "1 Milli" below.

youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
davido music adeyemi michael art african artists music news
popular
Still from YouTube

Watch the Music Video for Wande Coal's 'Ode Lo Like'

The Nigerian artist is dropping his new EP 'Realms' on March 13.

Veteran Nigerian musician Wande Coal, returns with a new music video for his single 'Ode Lo Like,' from his upcoming EP Realms.

After releasing the track back in December, the artist, who recently signed to the US record label Empire, shares a showy music video for the upbeat track that sees him performing at a hazy nightclub with a live band. The visuals have a sultry Latin feel and feature several eye-catching dancers. It was directed by Adasa Cookey.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
'Odogwu' cover art.

Burna Boy Drops Infectious New Song 'Odogwu'

The Grammy-nominated artist shares his latest banger.

Burna Boy shares his first single of the year, "Odogwu."

The track is the Grammy-nominated artist's first single since "Money Play," which he released at the end of 2019.

The name of the rhythmic track refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. "When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu," sings the artist on the chorus.

The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo courtesy of FABA.

This New Short Film Offers an Intimate Glimpse Into the 'Sights and Sounds' of Abidjan

Media platform FABA shares the first video in their new 'Sights and Sounds' series, which uses "imagery and sound to capture the elements of African cities."

A new short film from the popular online media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA), offers an intimate look into the "Sights and Sounds" of Côte d'Ivoire's largest city, Abidjan.

The video is the first in a new series from the platform that seeks to "document daily living in various African cities," through compelling visual content that allow viewers to take in every detail. "Our mission is to promote cross cultural exchange by sharing compelling visual, so this serves as an extension of our instagram posts," says FABA'S founder Chika Okoli. The filmmaker worked with Ivorian creatives on the ground in order to ensure cultural authenticity when bringing the visual to life. "We decided to shoot 'fly on the wall' style, we didn't want to take away or influence in any way but just to observe and document so our audience can actually see a truly authentic take of Abidjan through the eyes of the local community."

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo: Siphiwe Mhlambi. Courtesy of Blue Note.

Interview: South Africa's Nduduzo Makhathini On His Upcoming Blue Note Records Debut

We talk to the South African pianist about the otherworldly inspirations behind Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld and much more.

Nduduzo Makhathini has never needed the blessing of a major label to make and share his music.

The 37-year-old pianist from South Africa's Kwazulu Natal province started his own independent label with his wife, Omagugu, called Gundu Entertainment, six years ago. Through it, he released eight of his own albums, including Ikhambi, a record that became a turning point for Makhathini—it won a South African Music Award for Best Jazz Album and it was issued under Universal Music, through a licensing deal with Gundu.

After three years of courting Makhathini, the major label finally signed him in 2017, opening a pathway that led to this past year, when Makhathini became the first South African to sign to Blue Note, Universal's renowned American jazz imprint.

Joining the label that carries catalogues from Miles Davis and John Coltrane is an honor Makhathini believes could have been bestowed on any one of the greats of South African jazz. But as he sees it, it's an embrace beyond just any one individual. "More than it is for Nduduzo Makhathini, it is for the South African jazz community," he says. "To find its way into a greater portal of this music, and to find a voice within that, and to have a say in those jazz discourses that are broader, that are coming from the US."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.