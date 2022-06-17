Black Coffee Brings South African Magic to Drake's New Album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'
The star South African DJ, alongside his son Esona Tyolo and singer Tresor, give Honestly, Nevermind that classic South African house music flair.
South African house DJ Black Coffee is known for his expertise in the game, and now he's brought his son up-and-comer Esona Tyolointo the mix, too. The duo appears on a number of tracks on Canadian rapper Drake's surprise-released new album, Honestly, Nevermind. The 14-project record sees the "Started From The Bottom" rapper explore popular South African afro-house sounds, and the King of SA house himself makes the album buzz and bounce.
Coffee executive produced the whole album, while also receiving production credits on three songs; "Texts Go Green", "Currents," and "Overdrive" -- while Tyolo made his mark on single "Texts Go Green" with his father. The summertime fine album was also touched by producers Noah “40” Shebib, Tay Keith, Vinylz, and Cubeatz, Gordo, Beau Nox, Alex Lustig, Kid Masterpiece, Richard Zastenker, Rampa, &Me, and Klahr.
Congolese-born, South African-based croonerTresoris also featured on the project, sharing his excitement with fans on his socials. "Honored to finally share that I’ve collaborated with Drake on new music for his latest album. Worked on 6 songs together and it’s also a great honor to contribute vocals on 3 songs. Collaborated on Track 4, 8, 9, 10,11,12" the singer shared with fans.
Black Coffee and Drake have worked well together in the past, and hot off of the release of the rapper's Certified Lover Boy, it would make sense for him to work with the best of the best. The two collaborated on the rapper's More Life mixtape, with Coffee lending his 2009 masterpiece "Superman" — originally performed by South African talent Bucie — to Drake and creating "Get It Together" sung by British songstress Jorja Smith.
Listen to Drake's Seventh-Studio Album Honeslty, Nevermind here
