Burna Boy Set to Perform at the UEFA Champions League Final
The upcoming UEFA final kick off show will feature a musical performance from the African Giant himself, Burna Boy.
Burna Boy has confirmed that he will perform at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show. On his Twitter page, the Nigerian superstar and Grammy Award-winning artist announced that fans could catch him performing at the anticipated event in June.
According to a press release, the "Last Last" crooner will co-headline the event alongside another artist who has not yet been announced. The event, which is powered by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Pepsi, will take place on June 10.
In a TikTok post, the African Giant excitedly addressed his fans and gave them the update. In the video, Burna Boy encouraged fans to showcase their best dance moves or ball skills like several world-renowned Pepsi ambassadors and post them to TikTok using the hashtag #PepsiKickOffShow. According to the press release, the best fan submissions will be hand-picked to show off their skills as part of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show.
Burna Boy is known for his high-energy performances and unique fusion of Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop. He has become one of the biggest stars in African music and has gained international recognition for his catalog and charisma.
While discussing the upcoming performance, Burna Boy expressed excitement about the upcoming Kick Off event.
"As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn't get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That's why I'm so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year's final," said Burna Boy. "Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I'll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world ain't ready for what we have in store!"
The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi – formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony, is in its seventh year, and over the years, the event has united the worlds of music, culture, and sports.Burna Boy's inclusion in the line-up as a co-headliner is a testament to his growing influence and the growing influence of Afrobeats influences at large. Last month, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema took center stage for the NBA All-Star show, and in June, he will be taking center stage again for a globally recognized sports event. It is safe to say that the sky is the launch pad for this giant.
