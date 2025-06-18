Burna Boy Announces North American Tour in Support of Upcoming Album

The Nigerian singer’s eighth album, ‘No Sign of Weakness,’ is scheduled for a mid-July release.

A black and white portrait photo of Burna Boy wearing stylish glasses and silver jewelry.

The 16-city tour will begin in Colorado and pass through Chicago, Atlanta, Newark and several other cities before wrapping up with a two-night show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Photo by Shot by Nee

Burna Boy’s eighth studio album is right around the corner. After months of build-up and four singles, No Sign of Weakness is scheduled for release on July 11.

The Nigerian superstar has unveiled the cover art for the album, featuring claymation figures of himself holding cards with words like love, endurance and prayer – perhaps representing virtues he embodies. In an Instagram post from a week ago, the singer shared a cross-section image of a few claymation faces, with the tag, “One man. Many Layers. No mask is the same - but all play their part.”

It’s an intriguing teaser for what to expect from No Sign of Weakness, although the pre-released singles have hinted at breezy, swaggering direction. The album will feature all four songs – the money-crazed “Bundle by Bundle,” the groovy singles “Update” and “Sweet Love,” and the Travis Scott-assisted “TaTaTa.”

Burna Boy has also announced a North American tour in support of the upcoming album, kicking off in November at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The Red Rocks stop will make Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at the iconic venue.

The 16-city tour will pass through Chicago, Atlanta, Newark and several other cities. It will wrap up in mid-December with a two-night show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. See details below.

Flyer with tour dates for Burna Boy's North American Tour in support of upcoming album, 'No Sign Of Weakness.'

Photo by Atlantic Music Group.

