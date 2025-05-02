Burna Boy Releases a Seductive New Single “Sweet Love”

Grammy award-winning Afro-fusion icon Burna Boy continues to stretch the boundaries of sound and sentiment with “Sweet Love,” a reggae-tinged ballad that deepens the emotional spectrum of his forthcoming eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness.

Arriving on the heels of the energetic Soul II Soul-sampling single “Update,” the new track signals a shift in mood. Introspective, sultry, and emotionally open, “Sweet Love” is a moment of tenderness from an artist known for his bold declarations of strength and swagger.





Produced by Major Seven, whose previous credits include work with Rihanna and Future, the song unfolds with the effortless sensuality of 1980s lovers rock, echoing the warmth and vulnerability of reggae greats like Gregory Isaacs and Dennis Brown. Over a plush, slow-burning groove, Burna Boy sings with a voice that’s as textured as it is heartfelt: “I want to give you love, sweet, sweet love,” he croons, letting the rasp of his tone carry the weight of desire, devotion, and longing.

“Sweet Love” helps position the forthcoming album as one of Burna Boy’s most emotionally layered projects yet. While his last release, 2023’s I Told Them…, leaned heavily into themes of legacy, cultural affirmation, and artistic authority, the new material feels looser, more personal, and in many ways more daring.

Like his genre-defying career, the artist’s latest single resists easy classification. There are flourishes of Afropop in the rhythmic structure, unmistakable reggae influences in the instrumentation, and echoes of the American soul, particularly the tortured passion of Otis Redding and James Brown, in his vocal delivery. But the fusion of these elements, bound together by Burna’s commanding presence, makes “Sweet Love” feel less like a throwback and more like a reimagining.

Burna Boy is set to take No Sign of Weakness on the road. His upcoming European tour starts in July, with confirmed dates in Berlin, London, and Helsinki. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon, continuing his trend of packing stadiums from Lagos to London, Johannesburg to Paris.