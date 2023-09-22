Burna Boy Releases Official Music Video for Fan Favorite "City Boys"

Global sensation Burna Boy has released the official music video for his fan-favorite track, "City Boys," featured on his critically acclaimed seventh studio album, "I Told Them." Directed by the visionary 20K, the video also features a surprise cameo from Quavo. "City Boys" gained immense popularity, sparking a viral dance movement that even caught the attention of legendary comedian Dave Chappelle, who was seen learning the signature dance backstage after Burna Boy's electrifying performance on the opening night of Dave's It's a Celebration B!%?#&$! Tour.

Burna Boy continues to make history, as "I Told Them" soared to the top of the official U.K. Albums chart shortly after its release last month. Burna Boy became the first international African artist to achieve this feat, and the album debuted at No. 1 in a remarkable 55 countries on Apple Music. Recently, the album's lead single, "Sittin’ On Top Of The World," featuring 21 Savage, claimed the No. 1 spot at Rhythmic Radio.

Burna Boy's success has earned him seven nominations at the upcoming 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. These nominations include Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Hustler of the Year, further solidifying his status as a major player in the industry.

"City Boys" features Burna Boy's unique style and samples Jeremih's classic R&B hit, "Birthday Sex," adding a fresh twist to the track. With a cheeky intro from J Hus, the song has captured the hearts of fans and critics alike. The music video offers a raw and vivid portrayal of the song's lyrics, providing viewers with a glimpse into the world of "city boy."

Watch the video of "City Boys," below: