Lookman, Banda Make History at CAF Awards in Morocco

Atalanta star and Orlando Pride striker claim top African football honors, while Williams and Nnadozie secure goalkeeper awards in Marrakech ceremony.

Banda and Lookman smile at the camera while holding awards won at CAF 2024 ceremony.

First-time winners dominate CAF awards as Lookman ends stellar Europa League season with continental recognition and Banda becomes Zambia's first recipient.

Photo by CAF

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Zambia’s Barbra Banda were crowned CAF African Footballers of the Year on Monday at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman claimed the men’s title after a stellar season with Italy’s Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, while Banda made history as the first Zambian to win the women’s award following her standout performances for US’Orlando Pride.

“This award is a blessing,” Lookman said in his acceptance speech. “To be recognized as the best player in Africa is incredible. Four years ago, my career felt like it was over, but now I’m here. Don’t let your failures stop your dreams.”

“This is an incredible honor,” Banda said of her award. “To win this title and represent Zambia on such a stage means everything to me.”

South African captain Ronwen Williams also had a successful night, winning the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and the Men’s Interclub Player of the Year awards. Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie also won the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year with Paris FC.

Lookman’s Winning Season

Lookman, 27, was instrumental in Atalanta’s historic Europa League victory, scoring a hat-trick in the final to secure the club’s first-ever European title. He also played a key role in Nigeria’s run to the AFCON final earlier this year, where they narrowly lost to Côte d’Ivoire.

Lookman succeeds fellow Nigerian Victor Osimhen, who won the award last year. Other nominees for the award included Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, and Ivorian winger Simon Adingra.

Banda’s Historic Triumph

On the women’s side, Banda became the first Zambian to win the CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year award. Her standout season with Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) culminated in helping her team secure their first-ever league title. Her contributions earned her the league’s MVP award.

The 24-year-old striker also shone for Zambia at the Paris Olympics, including a first-half hat-trick against Australia. Banda’s tally of 10 goals across two Olympic Games makes her the leading African scorer in Olympic history. She was also named BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year 2024

Banda’s Footballer of the Year award ended Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala’s reign, who had claimed the women’s prize five times in the last six years.

