Lookman, Banda Make History at CAF Awards in Morocco

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Zambia’s Barbra Banda were crowned CAF African Footballers of the Year on Monday at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Lookman claimed the men’s title after a stellar season with Italy’s Atalanta and the Nigerian national team, while Banda made history as the first Zambian to win the women’s award following her standout performances for US’Orlando Pride. “This award is a blessing,” Lookman said in his acceptance speech. “To be recognized as the best player in Africa is incredible. Four years ago, my career felt like it was over, but now I’m here. Don’t let your failures stop your dreams.” “This is an incredible honor,” Banda said of her award. “To win this title and represent Zambia on such a stage means everything to me.”

South African captain Ronwen Williams also had a successful night, winning the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year and the Men's Interclub Player of the Year awards. Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie also won the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year with Paris FC.