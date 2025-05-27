Inside CAF and the European Union’s Big Bet on the Future of African Football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken bold steps in recent years to improve its grassroots mobilization efforts, most notably through the establishment of the African Schools Football Championship. Those efforts targeted at development will now receive a boost thanks to a new partnership with the European Union.



CAF announced the historic partnership over a week ago, with CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, calling it a “mutual commitment of CAF and the European Union to the development and growth of African Football, schools, and Youth Football.” In addition to signing on as sponsors of the next two editions of the men’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and this year’s women’s AFCON, the EU will also join in as partners of the African Schools Football Championship. Speaking to OkayAfrica, CAF’s Head of TV and Communications, Luxolo September, shared that the agreement is a bilateral undertaking between two parties with aligned interests.

“I think it’s a mutually beneficial relationship; we offer something, they offer something,” September says. “The CAF president introduced the CAF African Schools Football Championship, and he invested $10 million of his own money in it to grow “I think it’s a mutually beneficial relationship; we offer something, they offer something,” September says. “The CAF president introduced the CAF African Schools Football Championship, and he invested $10 million of his own money in it to grow African football . The European Union sees a lot of alignment in this because they’re quite active on the continent. There are a lot of areas of alignment, especially around youth development and women’s empowerment.”



CAF’s expansive outlook and growth-driven approach is a tacit understanding that the future of football needs to be better shaped to ensure the continent remains better positioned in global football conversations. The African Schools Football Championship has been held three times, with its most recent edition taking place in Accra, Ghana. It involves national and regional preliminary stages before its final phase, a herculean effort that looks to improve inclusivity in organized football across Africa from a young age. The competition “has touched close to two million kids in Africa, boys and girls under the age of 15 in over 30,000 schools and 46 countries,” according to September, and the partnership with the EU will help its ambitions not just to keep it going, but also possibly expand its reach. The CAF executive further added that this isn’t an aid-based endeavor; instead, it’s a bet on the future generation of African footballers. “For the partnership to work, it must work for both parties, and this is very clear for us that there must be a shared value, and I think it’s also very clear for the European Union.”