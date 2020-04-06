south african hip-hop
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 06, 2020 08:58AM EST
Screenshot from YouTube.

Watch Champagne69’s Music Video for ’15 Goons’

Champagne69 release a music video for their single '15 Goons.'

South African hip-hop duo Champagne69 shared a new music video for their single "15 Goons." The song was produced by NotBenjamin alongside Ezechiel (SorryZeke).

"15 Goons" is a minimalist 808 and bass-laden tune in which the duo glide with ease as they pay homage to their goons.

The song's music video is fitting, as it shows Williestilios and Siyangena69 flanked by their goons as they gyrate to the beat and their raps.

The music video for "15 Goons" was directed by Cape Town-based filmmaker Motion Billy who has been consistently directing visuals for South African hip-hop artists.

"15 Goons" is the first single the duo has released in 2020. Champagne69 had a busy year in 2019. They released singles such as "PMS" and "Smoke" and a three-track EP 808 Therapy.

2020 was automatically going to be a great one for the duo as they continued to capitalize on their momentum and build-up on their previous moves. Only time will tell, especially since no one knows what the future holds amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch the music video for "15 Goons" below.

CHAMPAGNE69 - 15 GOONS (Official Music Video) youtu.be


